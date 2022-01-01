The link between instability in Myanmar and India's border regions

The latest reports of a brutal massacre of at least 35 people by the Myanmar military reflects the growing instability in the Southeast Asian nation that will only add to the concerns of Indian authorities responsible for security in India's North East.

On the eve of Christmas, Myanmarese soldiers torched cars carrying people attempting to escape violence in eastern Kayah state, burning alive 35 people, including women and children and two staff members of the aid organisation, Save the Children. The massacre was widely condemned, including by the United Nations Security Council, which stressed the need to ensure accountability for the killings.

Myanmar’s border regions, which have a long record of being poorly governed and secured, have emerged as safe havens for anti-junta fighters since the military assumed power through a coup on February 1. For India, this development has had immediate implications for its campaign against insurgent groups in the northeastern states, mainly Manipur and Nagaland.

With the Myanmar military’s immediate focus shifting to pro-democracy fighters, the pressure has eased on militant groups from India’s northeastern states that operate from the neighbouring country’s border regions. Experts believe this emboldened militants to carry out attacks such as the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on November 13 that killed seven people, including Col Viplav Tripathi, his wife and six-year-old son.

It is significant that foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla, during his visit to Myanmar last week, made a pointed mention of matters related to India’s security, especially in light of the ambush in Manipur, during meetings with the neighbouring country’s military leadership.

The entry of more than 15,000 people from Myanmar into the northeastern states has added to the concerns of Indian authorities, who are now keeping a close watch on pro-democracy fighters who are among the refugees.

In an indication of India’s growing concerns in this regard, Shringla stressed on Myanmar’s military leadership the “need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in the border areas”, according to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry. India also made it clear that developments in Myanmar have a “direct impact” on the country’s border regions, and peace and stability in Myanmar are of utmost importance.

For a long time, India’s approach towards Myanmar has sought to strike a balance between ramping up cooperation with the military for security reasons and backing the democratic process and supporting developmental projects such as the Kaladan multimodal transit transport scheme. The junta’s decision not to allow the Indian foreign secretary to meet deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi shows the military is in no mood to make concessions to pro-democracy elements, at least for now.

India has not adopted a punitive approach, including sanctions, like the West but the message sent out by the Indian foreign secretary during his visit – including the restoration of democracy at the earliest, the release of political prisoners, resolution of issues through dialogue, and complete end of violence — showed that New Delhi is unlikely to wait indefinitely for change in Myanmar.