The Mumbai Edit | The cliché of resilience, and what’s behind it

Dhamini Ratnam is a senior editor in HT based in Mumbai. Her fortnightly column will focus on what Mumbai’s survival and spirit mean. Her next column will focus on the city's shelters. You can also listen to her podcast, Gender Question, on HT Smartcast among other platforms.

As the pandemic brings us waves of disasters, the question we simply cannot stop asking — and which this column certainly will —is this: What is the precarity behind the cliché of resilience? What will it take for Mumbai, the city, to make life liveable?

When the pandemic began, we saw migrants leave Mumbai in droves. On April 14, 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was extended for the second time, thousands gathered at the Bandra Terminus, hoping to get tickets to return home — several had lost their jobs over the last month and couldn’t afford to stay in the city. When they were told that trains and buses weren’t functioning, they took to the roads and walked home, hundreds of kilometres away leaving behind the shelter homes they were housed in by the state government. That’s resilience.

I’ve been a Mumbai resident for most of my adult working life — barring three — and I too, have spoken of this city in clichés. I have marvelled at how women can occupy space and well into the night. I have been part of that great morning rush and the evening stampede like millions of people travelling in local trains. I have partaken of the kindness of strangers, a timbre that is unique to this city, and called this city’s residents resilient when struck by tragedies like 26/11 (2008) and disasters like 26/7 (2005).

Shorn off its compelling academic definitions even, precarity is a useful measure to judge urban living by. It points to an inherent vulnerability that Mumbaiites can do nothing about because they — we — dwell amidst political, civic and economic decisions that have not been made keeping the vulnerable in mind. The lens of precarity pokes holes in the clichés that Mumbai sets store by.

On July 26, 2005, large parts of Mumbai were flooded after 944mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours; 546 people died due to drowning. But the floods, which are an annual occurrence in some parts of the city, weren’t a one-time disaster much as we would like to think it was. (Perhaps, it helps us cope with the Conradian horror of modern living to think of catastrophe as a singular event rather than as a constant unspooling). The women who were hospitalised in KEM, and whose homes the doctors visited with steel tubes, to trap the air and send it for testing to their microbiology labs, lived in areas that had been worst hit by the floods.

The incidence of disease as a result of flooding is yet to be mapped on a city-level, but as my colleague Jyoti Shelar wrote in the same series, a 2005 study by a team of doctors at the civic-run hospital KEM hospital found severe mold infestations in the homes of women patients who were admitted in the hospital due to asthma soon after the floods.

When the famed monsoon arrives in the city, the skyline deepens to a dark shade of grey, tinged with the lightest of blush. Most of the low-lying parts of the city are inundated, and slums like those in the M-East ward along the Vashi creek are flooded with sewage refuse. In fact, even a century after the flushing technology was first added to city toilets, 53.43 km sq of the city, including in areas like Charkop, Malad and Ghatkopar, aren't covered by a sewerage network, and the city’s civic authorities have already paid ₹34 crore environmental compensation for discharging raw sewage into the city’s nullahs, writer Gitanjali Chandrasekharan found in a series Hindustan Times carried in November.

Over 60% of the city lives on pavements or in slums defined by the census of India as unfit for human habitation. Yet, humans cohabitate here. And then, more arrive, and unfit habitation proliferates. Dharavi, once the edge of the city and now home to communities of migrants and small industry (cloth, tannery, baked goods), has a density of 354,167 persons per square kilometre.

In Mumbai — home to over 2.4 million people and the dreams of those who migrate to it every month, a 300-year-old colonial and on instance, cosmopolitan past, and a sewage system that is still under development — life is lived on the razor’s edge.

The pandemic isn’t just about a virus and this column isn’t about Sars-Cov-2 or Covid-19. It is, however, about survival. And the pandemic has just made that a whole lot more difficult.

The pandemic isn’t just about a virus and this column isn’t about Sars-Cov-2 or Covid-19. It is, however, about survival. And the pandemic has just made that a whole lot more difficult.

In Mumbai — home to over 2.4 million people and the dreams of those who migrate to it every month, a 300-year-old colonial and on instance, cosmopolitan past, and a sewage system that is still under development — life is lived on the razor’s edge.

Social scientists and economists have a word for this kind of living: precarity.

