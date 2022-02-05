The Mumbai Edit | Two years after the Trans Act, the precarity of a community

“After a point, I stopped saying that they are a trans woman. I just told them, it’s an inter-caste marriage so we’re not open about it. But then, the brokers ask for proof of marriage. I have seen one place now. But I haven’t told them about my partner. A pre-operative transwoman, she feels a lot of dysphoria, and with the rejections, from her family in Solapur and all the brokers and landlords I’ve approached here in Mumbai, this plays havoc. My parents tell me, come back to the village, but what will we do there? It’s a very small town in West Bengal, the reactions will probably be worse.”

“Siddharth’s father reached here. ‘I’ll tear you open,’ he screamed. ‘I’ll bring trucks filled with my men and take you out of this place’, he shouted to Siddharth, who was inside. We had locked the gate, so the father was standing on the road. The neighbours came out. They heard every word. God only knows what they thought.”

“The police kept calling while the family sat in our house. They kept saying, ‘Rinku is not 18’. Then when I sent an age-proof over WhatsApp, they said, ‘Okay, he’s an adult but he’s not mature’. They told me that we were guilty of making Rinku run away. I told them that Rinku had submitted a letter in the neighbourhood PS, which stated that he identified as a transman. ‘There is no document that proves it,’ the police said… The family sent us an email, saying, ‘There’s a girl in your shelter’. We replied, He’s a transman, and he’s an adult’.”

“The family took me to many witch doctors. One of them said I was gay, and told my parents to get rid of me. He didn’t even know what the word meant, but I asked him if his child was gay, would he kill it too? People would keep giving me lectures. Think of your parents, they’d tell me. Finally, I just took Sai Baba’s name and sat on a train and came to Mumbai. Since then, I’ve visited home thrice. The last time, my family locked me up. I called up the police, and they told me to listen to my family. It’s only when I threatened to kill myself that the sarpanch of my village advised my family to sign a bond stating that I had no relationship with them.”

“I don’t want special rights, reservation. I want equality. This shelter is not a special right — it’s what we expect from the state for orphans, right? We’re kicked out of our families.”

Tucked away in a crowded lane in suburban Goregaon is an unassuming two-storey house with an iron grill gate that remains closed, but unlocked. A notice is posted on a large wooden door in the front courtyard: “Garima Greh Rules and Regulations for Staffs”. It lists 16 points, and reads like a manifesto on empathy — and discipline. “Understand the crisis of transgender individuals, the problems of Gender Dysphoria the people are suffering with and staying here,” one of them states. “Deadnaming or misgendering to any Transgender person in Garima Greh and also outside the Garima Griha is strictly not permitted,” another reads.

The transgender shelter home, or Garima Griha, is one of two in Mumbai. It was inaugurated by community-based organisation Tweet Foundation with Central government funds, under the aegis of the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), an autonomous body under the ministry of social justice and empowerment. The other shelter sanctioned by the NISD is in Kalyan, which is run by another NGO, Kinnar Asmita.

The shelter houses 25 residents, all of who are above 18 years of age. “It’s a non-negotiable condition,” said Meghna, the project manager. “All residents even submit a letter at the nearby police station which serves as a self-declaration of their gender identity and age. If the transperson faces a crisis with their family, this letter clearly states that they have taken the decision to leave their homes of their own volition. Even so, the police aren’t always helpful in protecting them,” said Meghna.

When I visited the shelter home, a mass of shoes outside the door indicated that several residents were in. Meghna and I sat in her office and had a long conversation that ranged from vegetarianism to her efforts to prevent an animal from being sacrificed for a religious ritual. Meghna spoke about the skill-building courses provided at the shelter home; and how they try to place residents in different kinds of employment. When the residents trooped down for lunch — served fresh in a large hall adjacent to Meghna’s office — the chatter made it difficult to concentrate on her explanation of the kind of documentation work that the shelter also assists residents with. Stepping out of her office, I watched as one of the residents applied mehendi on another’s hand, making sharp curves and intricate patterns with a cone. Looking up, one of them told me, “Let us know if you know of someone who needs to come and apply mehendi?” Eventually, we all sat in the living room forming an unshapely circle. Bit by bit, residents spoke about how they came to be there. Some chose not to divulge their names.

One wore a mask in case I was going to take photographs, and after she narrated her story, the rest clapped hard. She had said, “My mother told me to leave home because my father would never accept my femininity. One day, after I’ve started earning and taking care of myself, I will go back home and tell them, I will take you back even though you didn’t want me.”

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act passed in 2019 emphasised the connection between the age of a transperson and the kind of support they received. In the section titled, “Obligation of establishments and other persons”, it stipulated: “Every transgender person shall have— (a) a right to reside in the household where [a] parent or immediate family members reside; (b) a right not to be excluded from such household or any part thereof; and (c) a right to enjoy and use the facilities of such household in a non-discriminatory manner. Where any parent or a member of his immediate family is unable to take care of a transgender, the competent court shall by an order direct such person to be placed in [a] rehabilitation centre.”

The Act simply did not imagine being a right for the transperson to leave their family home of their own volition. They remain, it seems, — as the police quoted in a resident’s experience above said — adults, but not mature.

The Act was passed in December 2019. Within two months, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and a nationwide lockdown that lasted for months was imposed. Almost immediately, the precarity of trans lives became apparent: An absence of a social security net, the lack of access to viable and steady incomes on account of generational caste- and class-based discrimination, and the lack of recourse to systemic help in the face of normalised violence at the hands of the birth families, pushed transpersons around the country further into a precarious existence.

The shelter homes are able to offer rehabilitation and rescue, as the state guarantees in the act, no doubt. But the remit of the shelter home is more than just rescue — Yuvaan, an employee of Tweet Foundation, has been trying to get jobs for the residents but said that not many places of work are forthcoming.

Many of the residents have run away in the middle of their degree education and are trying to finish their studies through long-distance learning. Others, like typical young adults, aren’t quite sure of what field they want to pursue or train at.

“There are many difficulties: many of residents lack English communication skills and digital literacy and there is a mismatch between employer's expectations and the candidates. Workplaces need to be sensitised about trans people, some of whom have mental health issues, like depression, and need support. Workplaces can be triggering for gender dysphoria: nothing about trans lives, not the documents, not their friends or families, validates their sense of self; not everyone has the resources to undergo transition; a lot of people drop out and can't finish their education at a time when other cis-gender students are able to forge ahead,” Yuvaan said.

“In our home, the biggest skill we have developed is actually of crisis management,” said Ritu, a 26-year-old gender queer multi-task worker at the shelter home. “I don’t want sympathy from the mainstream. I don’t need anything. I can work and earn for myself. All I need from society is respect and acceptance,” she said.

