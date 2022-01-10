The Political Eye | A tale of two states, two elections, two men

But like Gujarat 2007 shaped the political fortunes of a man, a state, a party, and, eventually, the country, UP 2022 could well do the same, in ways difficult to judge at the moment. And that is why the outcome on March 10 is so crucial to India’s political future.

If the BJP does succeed in retaining a majority in the UP assembly, it will mark the first time that a CM who has completed a full tenure in the state has also got re-elected for another five-year term in seven decades in the state. And because it is UP, this will suddenly catapult Yogi into a different political league and make him a contender for national leadership in the party. The path ahead will not be easy for him, just as it was not easy for Modi after 2007, for there are many variables – including the plans and ambitions of senior national leaders in the party and the Sangh’s preferences.

This decade-and-a-half is also a story of how far Indian politics has shifted, to the Right. Fifteen years ago, Modi was operating largely alone. Yogi has Modi’s clear support. Modi operated in a national ecosystem that was hostile to him, for power at the Centre was exercised by a Congress-led coalition. Yogi operates in a national ecosystem that is friendly, for power is exercised by his own party and there are enough powerful constituencies which want to curry favour with the UP CM. Modi’s ideological messaging was frowned upon and criticised; even political opponents want to play safe now and refrain from taking on Yogi’s Hindutva messaging for fear of alienating Hindu voters.

But Adityanath is starting off with an advantage that no BJP CM has enjoyed in UP ever. He has completed a five-year term in India’s most populous state; neither Kalyan Singh nor Rajnath Singh, the two tallest leaders of the party in the state before Adityanath, succeeded in doing so. And just like the then 57-year old Modi did in 2007, the 50-year old Adityanath is relying on a mix of Hindutva and development claims to win the 2022 election.

But all of this means little for the UP CM's future ambitions, for he lacks the one key ingredient which was central to Modi’s rise – electoral success. Yogi Adityanath has not led his party to victory in any election so far. The 2017 election was Modi’s victory. The BJP’s success in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in UP – as in the rest of north and west India – was, once again, due to Modi’s appeal and popularity. And in 2022 too, Adityanath is relying substantially on Modi’s popularity.

When Yogi Adityanath took over as CM, his political image was primarily that of a Hindutva hardliner. In the past five years, Adityanath has sought to emulate the Modi textbook. Retaining the Hindutva mascot image – from laws against inter-faith marriage to subtle and not-so-subtle messaging about how the state’s Muslims have been shown their place — the CM is unapologetic about the fact that minorities do not figure in his political coalition. He has built a strong no-nonsense administrator image – the CM and his aides consistently speak about the improvement in order; what goes unsaid is that one part of this has happened at the cost of rule of law, given the executive nod for extrajudicial encounters. He has wooed corporate capital – just like the Vibrant Gujarat summits catapulted Modi into the national limelight, Adityanath has focused on investor summits to buttress his image as an economic reformer; the focus on infrastructure, from highways to airports, is meant to reinforce this very image. And he has courted cultural power – just like Modi pulled off a coup in getting Amitabh Bachchan as a brand ambassador of his state’s tourism campaign or engaged with commentators to project his model of governance as somewhat unique, Adityanath has focused on Mumbai’s film industry, from engaging with ideologically aligned producers and actors to offering incentives to shoot films in the state.

All of this helped Modi in adding a layer to his Hindutva image. In the 2007 assembly polls, he fused his belligerent Hindutva rhetoric with a developmental narrative — achieving a significant second electoral win. He slowly expanded his network nationally, visiting states to campaign for the party even when he knew that the party had little chance in that state to dispense political patronage. By the time he won the 2012 polls, Modi had established himself as BJP’s most popular face and created a parallel network of loyalists within the larger Sangh parivar and party machine.

n terms of image-building, Modi then positioned himself as a no-nonsense administrator, who was willing to take strong decisions to improve state capacity. He projected a tough approach to terror and national security, where the law would not be allowed to come in the way of order – remember encounter killings and Gujarat; in a climate where the war on terror was laced with a degree of Islamophobia, the message resonated with the Hindu urban middle classes. He wooed corporate capital, leveraging Gujarat’s historic economic advantage and promising the use of State power to facilitate private investment. And he began cultivating alternate sources of intellectual capital (economists instead of political scientists, business editors instead of social activists, vernacular intelligentsia instead of English commentators) and cultural power (Bollywood figures instead of Delhi’s cultural gatekeepers, the Gujarati diaspora instead of the transnational literary elite) to neutralise liberal opposition.

Twenty years ago, Modi went on to win the 2002 Gujarat assembly elections, riding on the communal division that marked politics in the state after Godhra and anti-minority violence rocked Gujarat. Modi was now a mass leader, a polarising one for sure, but still a leader with a mass base; he replaced Advani, his one-time mentor, as the party’s foremost Hindutva face. But the Gujarat CM knew that while his Hindutva hardliner image was an asset, and the 2002 election had provided him a solid foundation to build an electoral career, he needed to overcome the limitations imposed by that paradigm.

Five years ago, Yogi Adityanath wanted to become Uttar Pradesh’s CM. As a five-time Member of Parliament (MP) from a key religious and urban centre of the state, and a political orator whose communal rhetoric resonated with the party’s base, he believed he had a natural claim to the position. But in a state with an entrenched set of senior party leaders, where Adityanath was not fully trusted because he had established his own parallel outfit which took on the party machinery, and where a particularly close association with his own caste ran the risk of alienating others, the only way for the Gorakhpur leader to overcome his political disadvantage was with New Delhi’s blessings. And that is precisely what happened, when New Delhi – to be more precise, Narendra Modi, now in the role of the benefactor, after having led the party to a decisive victory in the 2017 assembly polls – told Adityanath to get ready to take over as the CM soon after the election results.

