Trinamool 2.0: What is the TMC chief’s game plan for 2024?

Two key Congress leaders gave the same answer to HT: removal of the BJP is the top priority.

But would the Congress support such a formation to keep the BJP away?

And even the most ambitious calculation of Banerjee’s proposed bloc would lead to only one calculation: It would not be possible to form an alternative government to the NDA without the support of the Congress party which still commands 19.49% popular votes in India.

The Congress too, won’t give up easily. After Mamata went to Goa to campaign in October, Rahul Gandhi flew down to Goa two days later. Now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who usually campaigns only in Uttar Pradesh, has landed in Goa for the campaign even as the TMC announced financial sops for the locals.

Banerjee’s party has largely remained a force in Bengal, while PM Modi has taken the BJP to greater heights, bagging 282 seats in 2014 and 303 seats in the last national election.

Sweeping Bengal polls, emerging as the principal Opposition party in Meghalaya, or bagging a municipal seat in Tripura and ties with strong regional parties, however, do not even provide a minimal guarantee of victory in 2024 election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a well-oiled poll machine such as the BJP.

“Trinamool will keep on expanding, whether the Congress likes it or not,” Abhishek Banerjee told journalists when he attended the Opposition protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs on December 7. He described this growth as “a party’s democratic right” and questioned, why is Congress getting jittery about us?”

Trinamool’s quick-fix method of gaining entry into a state is by poaching local Congress leaders into the party. Luizinho Falerio, Sushmita Dev, Kirti Azad, Mukul Sangma and 11 Congress MLAs, a key aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar have all joined the TMC — and the list is expected to grow longer in future in along with Trinamool’s expansion plan.

“This change is our outlook came after (Mamata’s nephew) Abhishek Banerjee was elevated as national general secretary of the party. He projected this vision that instead of fielding candidates for a few seats in several states, we should prepare to win other state elections,” said Derek O’Brien, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader.

The focus of the party has now expanded beyond its Bengal base. Trinamool is getting ready to fight elections in states such as Tripura and Goa. And it has poached 14 out of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya to become the main Opposition party in the hilly state.

“This time, the political context is different,” claimed Afzal Amanullah, former parliamentary affairs secretary. “All Opposition parties want to bring down the BJP from power at any cost.”

This plan, in other words, is a loose vision of a Third Front—a political experiment with limited success in India. In 1977, 1989 and 1996 Third Front governments came to power but none could finish their five-year terms.

In the August 20 meeting, Banerjee proposed that the Opposition base should be expanded to include TRS, AAP and the Akali Dal—all outfits hostile to the Congress. A few weeks later, she told a press conference, “I have excellent relationship with BJD, YSRCP, TRS, AAP and other parties. I will unite all these parties against the BJP.”

Anti-Congressism is a tried and tested formula for the Trinamool. After all, Banerjee’s rise as a political leader in Bengal has been primarily at the expense of the Congress.

Both Congress and Trinamool insiders see several layers in this acrimony. “Firstly, Rahul Gandhi is steadily emerging as the leader of the Opposition bloc and Banerjee has never got along with him. The age gap, the style of politics, Rahul’s leaning towards the Leftists and Banerjee’s claims of administrative experience have further widened this political gap. Secondly, after three terms as West Bengal CM her next step has to be at the national level and that puts her at loggerheads with the Congress,” said a senior Congress leader.

Banerjee too, joined the anti-Congress rant. She said in Kolkata last month that the Congress has “compromised” with the BJP and declared in Mumbai that “there is no UPA”, the Congress-led alliance that ruled India between 2004 and 2014. In another rally in Kolkata, Banerjee defined her party’s role: “TMC will work across the country. The Congress couldn’t. Only we can do it. To uproot the BJP from this country TMC alone is enough. We don’t want anyone else.”

But things took a different turn in the following two months. Banerjee’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor couldn’t join the Congress after party leaders nixed his plan to set up a parallel body in the Congress down to the booth level exclusively to fight elections. He launched a bitter campaign against the grand old party. He remarked “Opposition without the Congress is possible”, “leadership position is not granted”. And in an apparent attack at Rahul Gandhi, Kishore recently said, “you can’t defeat Modi by tweets and candle march.”

On August 20, Banerjee was present in the Sonia Gandhi-led meeting of 19 political parties aiming for a coalition in 2024. Gandhi urged leaders to plan systematically and Banerjee proposed a core group to handle regular matters.

“Forget it bro. new game altogether. You guys can’t say the things you said in public and expect us to grovel. Paths diverge,” said a terse WhatsApp reply (seen by HT) of a senior Congress leader to a parliamentary floor leader of the Trinamool. The latter had forwarded a tweet claiming all was well between the Congress and the TMC.

For Mamata Banerjee, no stranger to national and coalition politics, this is the time to create her own political front, bringing together regional satraps who are not comfortable with the Congress, but whose ideology prevents them from allying with the BJP. A classic example would be Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal—a leader maintaining equidistance from BJP and the Congress but who enjoys warm, personal ties with Didi.

TMC’s opportunity emanates from a weakened Indian National Congress that, for two consecutive national elections, couldn’t breach the 100 seats-mark in Lok Sabha and has just three chief ministers—down from nine in 2014.

The strength of a new, aspirational Trinamool comes from its latest victory in the West Bengal assembly election this summer against the formidable BJP that had fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as star campaigner, camped Union home minister Amit Shah in the state for days and flew in at least six chief ministers, and many Union ministers and MPs to rally for its candidates.

In the last 22 years since its inception in 1998, the Trinamool Congress has been busy strengthening the ground beneath its feet. Now, it is on a flight to explore its potential, and see if it can become a national political powerhouse in numerical strength and high-level clout.

For the unaware, Bengal’s favourite didi’s personal equation with the Congress’ longest-serving president had always remained cordial, unaffected by the tides of politics. Every Durga Puja, a special parcel from Banerjee is hand-delivered at 10 Janpath. The content is the same — a simple yet elegant Dhaniakhali saree, a token of bonhomie between the two.

New Delhi : In a dimly-lit corner of South Avenue in Lutyens’ Delhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee snapped at journalists who wanted to know if she would be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Is it constitutionally mandatory to meet Sonia Gandhi whenever I am in Delhi?” an irked Banerjee retorted. That was on November 25.

