Uttarakhand: The stakes are high this election season

Uttarakhand became a separate state on November 9, 2000, following the 1994 demand for a separate state that led to a mass movement. The state is administratively divided into two parts, Garhwal and Kumaon.

Now, as preparations for assembly elections are in full swing, the political temperature in the state has risen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The demographic

Politically, the Garhwal division has greater significance as out of the 70 assembly seats in the state, 41 are in Garhwal and 29 are in the Kumaon division. In the state, the impact of the Delimitation Commission is clear. Out of the 70 assembly seats, 36 seats are in just four districts: Nanital, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, and Haridwar, and 34 seats are in the remaining nine districts. This disparity in seat distribution has led to discrimination in terms of development, with the state's plain region being more developed than the mountainous region.

In terms of leadership, there have been prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the Garhwal region such as Nityanand Swami, Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, Tirath Singh Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Anil Baluni among others. Additionally, prominent leaders of the Congress come from Kumaon such as Govind Ballabh Pant, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Harish Rawat, Indira Hridayesh and so on. The BJP has fielded Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ajay Bhatt, Ajay Tamta from Kumaon; the Congress has also prepared famous faces such as Ganesh Godiyal and Pritam Singh from Garhwal.

The role of women in the struggle for the formation of Uttarakhand cannot be denied. Women, who were at the forefront of the Chipko Movement of the 1970s and the anti-alcohol movement in the hills, have had a minuscule representation in Parliament and the assembly. In Uttarakhand's poll history, only 5% of candidates have been women, although 50% of the state's population is female (2011 census).

In the 2017 assembly seat election, the prime minister's “double engine” slogan in election rallies worked its magic. The BJP got 57 out of 70 seats and 46.5% of the votes. The Congress got 33.5% votes and 11 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got seven, and others got 13% of votes. At the same time, the strong presence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) across the state has also proved to be helpful for the BJP in the elections. The biggest problem for the Congress is that while Harish Rawat is currently being projected as the face of the CM, the BJP's main player remains PM Modi. The BJP is looking ahead, and from the point of view of organisational management, it is ensuring man-to-man marking of each voter by appointing several panna pramukhs. Most of the voters in the state have a military background, making nationalism is always a significant issue in the state assembly elections.

Key issues

Uttarakhand has a slew of problems. Governance is one. In the last 21 years, Uttarakhand has had 11 different chief ministers (CMs). Only ND Tiwari has served as a CM for five years. The politics of defection has hampered the people's trust.

Health governance has evolved as a result of Covid-19. Unemployment is still a significant issue. The National Statistical Office (NSO)'s Periodic Labour Force Survey for the October-December 2020 quarter found that 27% of people between the ages of 15 and 29 in Uttarakhand do not have a job, higher than the national average of 25%.

Migration is also a vital issue. The plains of the state are seeing more growth than the hilly areas. This leads to intra-state migration from hilly areas to the plains. During Covid-19, the state witnessed reverse migration. Around 0.33 million workers have returned to the state after the Covid-19 lockdown. The state government has announced several schemes to retain them, but time will tell if this has reached the people.

Being a Himalayan state, most of its hill districts are disaster-prone, and the general perception is that the state lacks an effective disaster management plan. There are various other issues such as connectivity, education, transport, electricity, the farmers' movement in Terai, and Covid-19 mismanagement that can cause damage to the BJP in elections.

A newcomer

The election of 2022 is unique in that for the first time in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is steadily expanding its base. The AAP has a well-known face in Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, attracting many young people. Colonel Kothiyal can dent the military vote bank. On the other hand, the Congress is concerned about the AAP because people dissatisfied with the current government, particularly young voters, may turn to the AAP as an experiment. However, it will not be so easy for the newcomer AAP in its maiden assembly elections. The only big regional party, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD), once looked strong under the leadership of Kashi Singh Airi. However, gradually due to factionalism, the vote bank of UKD has continuously decreased. In the 2017 state assembly election, the UKD got 0.74% which is lesser than NOTA (None of The Above). The UKD success in this election is still doubtful.

Personality politics

Also, amid the growing outbreak of Covid-19, the Election Commission has currently banned rallies, forcing political parties to move towards e-politics. And while large political parties full of resources are asserting themselves, it is a severe challenge for small and resourceless parties to compete.

When an election becomes centred on “personality politics”, the BJP has a slew of fiery leaders. In the 2017 assembly elections, the “Modi effect” and the BJP's organisational skills played a significant role in the BJP's election success. The Congress and other parties are unable to mount a credible fight against BJP and appear to be fading in front of the BJP's political machine.

In the midst of these equations, Devbhoomi has reached a very intriguing point, and the situation will only become more evident in the following days once the parties' tickets are distributed. On March 10, the results of this high-stakes race will be revealed.

Professor MM Semwal is head of the department of political science, HNB Garhwal Central University

The views expressed are personal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}