Why is the Sena expressing solidarity with the Congress?

On December 1, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee stood next to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, mic in hand, and made a comment that has since dominated political conversation, particularly among a scattered opposition. The UPA, the powerful coalition that ruled India for a decade under a Congress Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, had ceased to exist, she said.

If her words were important, though not altogether surprising given the national push the TMC has been making since their victory in West Bengal, what is perhaps equally significant was that Pawar, the old warhorse, his party in an alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra stood next to her. Equally important was what the Shiv Sena, the third partner in the MVA government in Maharashtra did when Mamata met them. Unlike Pawar, their stance was clear, and at variance with their Maharashtra ally. There could not be an opposition front that could take on the BJP without the Congress, party MP Sanjay Raut said. Within days, Raut seemingly underlined the Sena stance even further, meeting Rahul Gandhi and then Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a day later. After meeting the latter on Wednesday, Raut declared, “We are thinking of working together in Uttar Pradesh and Goa.” There is also the possibility of a Sena Chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi meeting in the end of December, when the Congress has planned a rally in Mumbai.

These political moves then throw up an intriguing question. Why is the Sena, long seen as a natural BJP ally till their fallout in 2019 so firmly backing the Congress and the Gandhis in particular, at a time when the grand old party seems at war from within, is losing leaders by the day, with that weakness opening up other claimants to the leadership of the opposition space? The answer is both local and national, and has to do with the Sena’s political vision both within Maharashtra and outside.

The Stability of the MVA

First, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray does not want to disturb the current political equation in Maharashtra where he is running a government with the NCP and the Congress. He is acutely aware that he needs to keep both allies happy and as such it is important to make clear that he does not agree with Mamata Banerjee. Though the Congress is a junior partner in the three-party coalition, its support is crucial for the government. The MVA have 170 seats in the 288 member assembly, with the Congress share 44 seats. Clearly, without the Congress, the government will fall.

Further, Thackeray wants to establish direct contact with the Congress leadership. Instead of relying on state Congress leaders, with Thackeray not exactly a fan of state Congress president Nana Patole who keeps talking about the party’s plan to win power on its own, the chief minister wants to create a hotline with the Congress leadership in Delhi so that any sticking points can be discussed and resolved at that level. “If he is running a government with NCP and Congress, Thackeray would prefer to talk directly to the top leadership if needed. He has a direct communication line with Pawar. Now he has established contact with Gandhi siblings who are practically in charge of the Congress now,” said political analyst Hemant Desai. “This is what Sharad Pawar had done when his party was in power with the Congress in Maharashtra between 1999 and 2014. Pawar used to speak directly to Sonia Gandhi,” he added.

The national ambition

The third reason is Thackeray’s desire to expand the Shiv Sena’s footprint nationally. The party has made clear that it wants to contest assembly seats in Goa and Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. In Goa, there is likely to be a multi-cornered fight with the BJP, Congress, Aam Admi Party, Trinamool Congress and local parties in the fray. The Sena believes that it can make its presence felt in a state where a significant section of population speaks Marathi. While thus far efforts have been unsuccessful there is the belief that as part of a Congress-led alliance may bring better fortune. The party also wants to contest in Uttar Pradesh, where in 2017 they had fought in 57 seats, but only managed to get 0.20% of the total votes. Much of this enthusiasm has been bolstered after the party won the bye-election for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, its first outside of Maharashtra.

“Unlike his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav is interested in playing a role in national politics and thinks this could be the right time to do so,” said a senior Sena leader who did not want to be named. “Besides, our stand is also a clear signal that we are not going with the BJP. After what happened in past two years, it is difficult for us to go with the BJP unless there is a strong reason. Raut’s meetings with Gandhis is a clear indication of the same,” he added.

“Sena joining forces with Congress can help the latter too. The party seems to be taking a subtle Hindutva line in UP. Sena’s identity as a party that believes in hardline Hindutva can help the party deflect the BJP’s attack on it as an anti-Hindu party,” opined Desai.

The civic polls

Another crucial reason for the bonhomie is the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, scheduled for February 2022. Politically significant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has an annual budget of over ₹30,000 crore and has been ruled by the Shiv Sena for over 25 years. The civic body has been pivotal to the party’s strength and influence but it is now facing a strong challenge by the BJP. So far, Sena has retained power in the BMC because of its Marathi vote bank, a little less than 30% of the population, but it is here that the BJP seems to be making a dent. The Raj Thackeray led MNS too is trying to take away a chunk of Sena votes and may even tie-up with the BJP. In any case, the BJP has strong support among north Indians who are second largest group of voters after Maharashtrians in the city.

To counter this, the Sena will need support from traditional Congress voters such as minorities and Dalit voters in Mumbai, and is considering either a formal electoral alliance or an informal understanding. Congress leaders in Mumbai however are not keen for such a tie-up, and therefore, the relationship with the Gandhis, the Sena hopes, will help tide things over.

The Pawar question

But then, will this growing camaraderie between Thackeray and the Gandhis affect the relationship with Pawar who was the architect of the three-party coalition in Maharashtra? Seems unlikely.

Experts believe that the Sena and the NCP will need to stay together in Maharashtra, given the composition of the MVA government. “Raut has also been suggesting that Pawar should be made convener of the UPA to get more allies to the Congress-led front. Besides, the Sena and NCP both need each other in Maharashtra. As long as their interests are aligned, there is unlikely to be any bitterness between the two parties,” opined Desai.

In fact, while Pawar may have stood next to Mamata as she said what she did, and Raut met the Gandhis, their stance on the opposition looking forward to 2024 have not been all that different. Publicly both have maintained that there must be one joint front to take on the BJP, another indication that the leadership of both parties do not want to upset the applecart in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, “If Uddhavji is running a three-party coalition government, he will ensure that the relationship between the three is cordial so that the government performs well.”