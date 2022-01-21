Why rape victims hesitate to speak up

During India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, a question I often heard was: But why is she speaking up now? On the face of it, it seemed reasonable enough. If you are the victim of a crime, why would you hesitate in complaining?

In two words: Rape trials.

G Gopakumar’s acquittal of Franco Mulakkal, a bishop of the Jalandhar diocese, is the latest in misogynist rape judgments and tells you why sexual assault survivors remain reluctant to speak up. The 57-year-old bishop was accused by a mother superior of a convent that reported to Mulakkal, of raping her 13 times from 2014 to 2016.

In 2014, she told her spiritual mother about the abuse. In early 2015, she also told a priest. In 2016, when she said the bishop raped her again, she confided in three other nuns and warned Mulakkal that she would go home if he came to the convent again. Three months later, her cousin accused her of having an affair with her husband (retracted later in court). The nun was subjected to a physical examination to see if she had a certain feature on her breast, as alleged by the cousin. She did not. Nevertheless, she was demoted.

The nun complained to the church, even though her family cautioned her saying the church’s reputation was at stake. Other nuns who supported her were threatened and the nun herself was transferred to another convent.

Finally, in 2018, she filed a police complaint. The trial began two years later in September 2020.

In acquitting Mulakkal, the judge has subjected the nun to a scrutiny of her motives, of inconsistencies, and even of her body. Her convent is named, and she is identified. Much is made of the fact that she does not use the word “rape”, but a euphemism, “forced to share the bed”. At public events, after the assault, she seems “happy”. He examines “extraneous causes/reasons for setting the law in motion” and finds the order riven with factions and nuns fighting for “power”.

To say this is a trial of the nun is not an exaggeration. In falling back on rape stereotypes, the judge seems to subscribe to an unwritten handbook on how rape survivors ought to behave in the judicial imagination: Don’t fall asleep after being raped (Rakesh B v Karnataka, 2020); hurry home in a “distressed, humiliated and devastated state” (Raja v Karnataka 2016); ensure your lack of consent is not “feeble” (Mahmood Farooqui v Delhi, 2017).

The acquittal of Tarun Tejpal in May 2021 falls into this pattern and is rife with graphic details about the survivor’s past sexual history, despite the law stating that it has no bearing on a rape trial. Like the Mulakkal judgment and like so many other rape judgments, it transgresses into the personal to become in a very real sense another violation of the survivor. And like the Mulakkal judgment, it is a cautionary tale on why women don’t speak up.

Namita Bhandare writes on gender

The views expressed are personal