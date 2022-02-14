Why skilling must be a multi-sector joint effort

The overwhelming participation of districts in the formulation of DSDPs not only marks the beginning of a new era in decentralised planning, but also paves way for outcome-oriented participation in all development planning processes. So far, skill development has been perceived to be driven by the government only. The consultative approach of DSDPs is changing this perception. Skill development is now becoming a multi-stakeholder joint exercise, involving public, private and civil society members. Skilling plans at the district level have the potential to turbocharge the engine of the economy. Hence the competitive spirit of districts towards the planning and implementation process of skill development should be appreciated and encouraged further. This will make skilling an effective tool for empowering socially and economically vulnerable sections of the society, a beneficial contribution to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

So far, skilling plans have mainly targetted employment through placements in the formal and informal sectors. However, translating the demographic dividend into economic growth requires capacity building for start-ups among the youth. The focus should be on promoting employment and entrepreneurship while planning strategies for skill development at the local level. Such strategies should aim to improve female labour force participation by unlocking the employment potential of the gig and care sector .

The success of the skilling plan depends upon the employability of trainees, and hence industry linkages are vital. As many job opportunities are in the informal sector, consultations and field visits of DSCs with the informal sector need to be increased. A special focus on marginalised sections of the society is required, as is attention on in-migrant and out-migrant workers. Finally, well-defined and measurable key performance indicators of the skilling programmes need to be highlighted in DSDPs. So, while this decentralised approach has ushered in significant positive change, DSCs need to display greater ownership and improve stakeholder engagement. Skill committees at district, block and panchayat level need to debate and discuss with civil society while outlining skilling strategies for better outcomes. Special attention on migrant workers is needed while planning for skill development.

However, there is considerable scope of improvement. In a recent NITI Aayog study, strengths and weaknesses of the process were identified. There is a need to designate a dedicated district skill officer as the role demands intensive involvement. Formulation of skill development needs in-depth analysis of skill gaps not only in the district but also in the potential catchment area for employment.

With the launch of the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) scheme in 2018, districts started preparing their skilling plans and mobilising resources for implementation. This changed paradigm is driven by the District Skill Committees (DSCs) through District Skill Development Plans (DSDPs). Through a competitive process, DSCs are preparing skill development plans, annually. In 2018, 237 districts participated in the exercise. In 2021, this number nearly doubled to 467. Headed by district collectors, DSCs comprise representatives of local industries too. DSCs hold consultative meetings to understand the demand and supply of skilled labour force in their districts. Local Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) also participate in this strategy-formulation exercise. Districts having the best DSDPs are awarded under the SANKALP scheme.

After the New Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy launch in 2015, there was a quantum jump in the number of people getting skilled every year. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), State Skill Development Mission (SSDM), Sector Skill Councils (SSC) and thousands of training centres are part of the robust skilling ecosystem that has evolved in the country.

India is poised to remain the fastest-growing economy of the world in coming years, and sustaining this high-growth economy is implicit upon the skilling outcome of its labour force. A centralised “one-shoe-fits-all” model has limitations in producing desired results within a timeframe.

India is poised to remain the fastest-growing economy of the world in coming years, and sustaining this high-growth economy is implicit upon the skilling outcome of its labour force. A centralised “one-shoe-fits-all” model has limitations in producing desired results within a timeframe.

After the New Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy launch in 2015, there was a quantum jump in the number of people getting skilled every year. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), State Skill Development Mission (SSDM), Sector Skill Councils (SSC) and thousands of training centres are part of the robust skilling ecosystem that has evolved in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the launch of the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) scheme in 2018, districts started preparing their skilling plans and mobilising resources for implementation. This changed paradigm is driven by the District Skill Committees (DSCs) through District Skill Development Plans (DSDPs). Through a competitive process, DSCs are preparing skill development plans, annually. In 2018, 237 districts participated in the exercise. In 2021, this number nearly doubled to 467. Headed by district collectors, DSCs comprise representatives of local industries too. DSCs hold consultative meetings to understand the demand and supply of skilled labour force in their districts. Local Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) also participate in this strategy-formulation exercise. Districts having the best DSDPs are awarded under the SANKALP scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, there is considerable scope of improvement. In a recent NITI Aayog study, strengths and weaknesses of the process were identified. There is a need to designate a dedicated district skill officer as the role demands intensive involvement. Formulation of skill development needs in-depth analysis of skill gaps not only in the district but also in the potential catchment area for employment.

The success of the skilling plan depends upon the employability of trainees, and hence industry linkages are vital. As many job opportunities are in the informal sector, consultations and field visits of DSCs with the informal sector need to be increased. A special focus on marginalised sections of the society is required, as is attention on in-migrant and out-migrant workers. Finally, well-defined and measurable key performance indicators of the skilling programmes need to be highlighted in DSDPs. So, while this decentralised approach has ushered in significant positive change, DSCs need to display greater ownership and improve stakeholder engagement. Skill committees at district, block and panchayat level need to debate and discuss with civil society while outlining skilling strategies for better outcomes. Special attention on migrant workers is needed while planning for skill development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, skilling plans have mainly targetted employment through placements in the formal and informal sectors. However, translating the demographic dividend into economic growth requires capacity building for start-ups among the youth. The focus should be on promoting employment and entrepreneurship while planning strategies for skill development at the local level. Such strategies should aim to improve female labour force participation by unlocking the employment potential of the gig and care sector .

The overwhelming participation of districts in the formulation of DSDPs not only marks the beginning of a new era in decentralised planning, but also paves way for outcome-oriented participation in all development planning processes. So far, skill development has been perceived to be driven by the government only. The consultative approach of DSDPs is changing this perception. Skill development is now becoming a multi-stakeholder joint exercise, involving public, private and civil society members. Skilling plans at the district level have the potential to turbocharge the engine of the economy. Hence the competitive spirit of districts towards the planning and implementation process of skill development should be appreciated and encouraged further. This will make skilling an effective tool for empowering socially and economically vulnerable sections of the society, a beneficial contribution to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

K Rajeswara Rao is special secretary, NITI Aayog and Rajesh Gupta is director, NITI Aayog The views expressed are personal