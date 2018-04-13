2018 Commonwealth Games: Manika Batra-Mouma Das settle for silver

Manika Batra and Mouma Das missed a chance to add to India’s team gold in Table Tennis as they lost 5-11,4-11,5-11 to the Singapore duo of Tianwei Feng and Yu Mengyu in the Table Tennis women’s doubles final to settle for silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Batra and Das were part of the team that had won the team gold earlier in the 2018 Commonwealth Games but they were no match for Feng and Mengyu as they lost in three straight games.

There was further disappointment for India as Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost the bronze medal play-off match to Malaysia’s Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in four tough games. Ho and Lyne had won the first two games 15-13, 11-7 before the Indian duo kept the contest alive by winning the third game 11-8. In the fourth game, they lost 11-7 as they missed out on a medal.