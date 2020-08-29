e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Aditi Ashok off to good start in LPGA

Aditi Ashok off to good start in LPGA

Aditi, who had carded two-under 69 in the first round, was two-under through six holes in the second.

other-sports Updated: Aug 29, 2020 23:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aditi Ashok
Aditi Ashok(Getty Images)
         

Aditi Ashok could play just six holes as play stopped due to inclement weather in the second round on Saturday, but nonetheless it was a good start by the Indian in the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Aditi, who had carded two-under 69 in the first round, was two-under through six holes in the second. From being overnight T-44, she had moved to T-21 at four-under for 24 holes at Pinnacle Country Club.

On Friday, Aditi returned to the Ladies PGA Tour in the United States for the first time this year. Her two LPGA starts before this week in 2020 were both in Australia and ended before the weekend. So, a 69 was a welcome change.

Starting from the tenth, she opened with a birdie, but dropped a double bogey on the next hole. A birdie on 17th ensured the first nine was even par. A bogey on Par-5 second took her to one-over before she found three birdies in four holes between fourth and seventh and closed the day at two-under.

In the second round, she had back-to-back birdies on fourth and fifth. Three players were tied atop the leaderboard at 7-under par at the end of the first round. Major champion Anna Nordqvist, 2020 Tour rookie Esther Lee and new LPGA mom Jackie Stoelting each turned in matching rounds of 7-under par 64 to take a one-stroke lead over a pack of six players.

tags
top news
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Trump calls Harris ‘not competent’ in escalating exchange of attacks
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In