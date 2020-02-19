e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Ashu, Aditya win bronze medals in Greco-Roman in Asian Wrestling C’ships

Ashu, Aditya win bronze medals in Greco-Roman in Asian Wrestling C’ships

Ashu beat Syria's Abdulkarim Mohammad Al-Hasan 8-1 while Kundu defeated Nao Kusaka of Japan 8-0 inside one and a half minutes in a lop-sided 72kg bronze medal bout.

other-sports Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Ashu beat Syria's Abdulkarim Mohammad Al-Hasan 8-1.
Ashu beat Syria’s Abdulkarim Mohammad Al-Hasan 8-1.(Twitter)
         

India’s Ashu and Aditya Kundu won a bronze medal each in 67kg and 72kg Greco-Roman categories respectively on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Ashu beat Syria’s Abdulkarim Mohammad Al-Hasan 8-1 while Kundu defeated Nao Kusaka of Japan 8-0 inside one and a half minutes in a lop-sided 72kg bronze medal bout.

India has so far won four medals in the championships, after Sunil Kumar’s historic gold in 87kg and Arjun Halakurki’s bronze in 55kg Greco-Roman category on Tuesday.

Gyanender, however, lost 0-6 in the 60kg Greco-Roman bronze medal bout on Wednesday. The gold was won by Kenichiro Fumita of Japan, who beat Kyrgyzstan’s Zholaman Sharshenkov 4-0.

The other bronze in 60kg was won by Mehdi Seifollah Mohsen Nejad who beat Kazakhstan’s Aidos Sultangali 4-3.

