e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Bottas fastest in 1st practice for Tuscan GP

Bottas fastest in 1st practice for Tuscan GP

Fans were present for the first time at the ninth Formula One race this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 3,000 spectators were split into three stands.

other-sports Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:51 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MUGELLO, Italy
Formula One F1 - Tuscan Grand Prix - Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy - September 11, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas during practice REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Formula One F1 - Tuscan Grand Prix - Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy - September 11, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas during practice REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini(REUTERS)
         

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in first practice for the Tuscan Grand Prix on Friday.

Bottas was .048 quicker than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in warm and sunny conditions.

Fans were present for the first time at the ninth Formula One race this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 3,000 spectators were split into three stands.

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari, which is celebrating its 1,000th F1 race. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was only fourth and .53 seconds slower than teammate Bottas.

Pierre Gasly, who won his first race last weekend at the Italian GP in Monza, was fifth.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean almost crashed into the back of Sergio Perez’s Racing Point car and had to swerve suddenly to the left.

Second practice takes place later Friday.

Mugello’s 5.2-kilometer (3.2-mile) Autodromo Internazional usually holds Moto GP races and is hosting an F1 race for the first time.

The track is owned by Ferrari and is noted for its succession of fast corners. Leclerc and his teammate Sebastian Vettel did some testing there in June.

tags
top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow
Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow
Kangana must get justice: Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv
Kangana must get justice: Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In