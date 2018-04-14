Commonwealth Games 2018 Boxing: ‘Icon, Inspiration’ - Twitter praises Mary Kom

Mary Kom became first Indian woman to bag a boxing gold medal in Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The legendary boxer from Manipur achieved this feat when she beat Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara in the final of 45-48kg weight category in the ongoing Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

An Olympic bronze medallist, the magnificent Mary dominated the match from the outset and gave her opponent no chance while clinching her first gold at the CWG.

The Manipur boxing queen’s victory came in for praise from all quarters of India with President Ram Nath Kovind calling her an icon of India in his Twitter post.

“Congratulations Mary Kom, icon of Manipur and of India, for winning the gold medal in women’s 45-48 kg boxing event at #GC2018. You make us prouder with every punch! #PresidentKovind,” the President’s tweet read.

A number of sportspersons from past and present too took to Twitter to hail Mary with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag terming her an inspiration for all.

Mary Kom, on her part, dedicated her victory to her three sons besides thanking her coaches and support staff.

Congratulations Mary Kom, icon of Manipur and of India, for winning the gold medal in women's 45-48 kg boxing event at #GC2018. You make us prouder with every punch! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2018

Congratulate Woman Boxer Mary Kom for winning Gold Medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, today. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/mIMDjPo1jm — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2018

Congratulations Magnificent Mary for the Gold. What a champion and what an inspiration you are ,Mary Kom ji ! #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/Z9QGxSX5bI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2018

Magnificent Mary!



Congratulations to @MangteC who is India's 1st woman boxer to clinch a 🏅in the 45-48 kg #GC2018Boxing in her 1st CWG appearance.



Already a 5 times World Champion and Olympic 🥉medallist

More power to you @Mangtec you're India's pride 🇮🇳✌#MaryKom pic.twitter.com/3RJVWsJuc6 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 14, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to Boxing Legend @MangteC & #GauravSolanki for bagging gold medals. #MaryKom is the 1st Woman Boxer to win a gold medal in boxing at Commonwealth Games. Hope more medals keep flowing in on this golden day.#GC2018 #GC2018Boxing #CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Xv9jBIyl8S — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 14, 2018

Congratulations to the boxing legend, Mary Kom for becoming the first Indian women to win a boxing Gold at the #CWG2018 ! pic.twitter.com/cjv1hWuYtD — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 14, 2018

Heartiest congratulations to @MangteC for bagging Gold in Women 45-48kg final . A true legend of Indian sports. #GC2018Boxing #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/3gamEhd82p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 14, 2018

I Dedicated my #GC2018boxing Gold Medal to my 3 sons, Rechungvar,Khupneivar &Prince , calling me MAMA when r you coming home. I thank my coaches, support staffs, @BFI_official, @Media_SAI for believing in me #PunchMeinHaiDum — Mary Kom (@MangteC) April 14, 2018