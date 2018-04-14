 Commonwealth Games 2018 Boxing: ‘Icon, Inspiration’ - Twitter praises Mary Kom | other sports | Hindustan Times
Mary Kom won gold in the 48kg boxing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. After her achievement the Manipur Boxer has come in for praise from various quarters.

other sports Updated: Apr 14, 2018 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Mary Kom beat Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara 5-0 to win boxing gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Mary Kom became first Indian woman to bag a boxing gold medal in Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The legendary boxer from Manipur achieved this feat when she beat Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara in the final of 45-48kg weight category in the ongoing Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

An Olympic bronze medallist, the magnificent Mary dominated the match from the outset and gave her opponent no chance while clinching her first gold at the CWG.

The Manipur boxing queen’s victory came in for praise from all quarters of India with President Ram Nath Kovind calling her an icon of India in his Twitter post.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games boxing: MC Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki lead India’s medal rush

“Congratulations Mary Kom, icon of Manipur and of India, for winning the gold medal in women’s 45-48 kg boxing event at #GC2018. You make us prouder with every punch! #PresidentKovind,” the President’s tweet read.

A number of sportspersons from past and present too took to Twitter to hail Mary with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag terming her an inspiration for all.

Mary Kom, on her part, dedicated her victory to her three sons besides thanking her coaches and support staff.

