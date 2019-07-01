CWG gold medalist Manu Bhaker applies to Delhi University

Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has applied to the Delhi University for admission to undergraduate courses under the sports quota, an official said.

The 17-year-old, who is multiple ISSF World Cup gold medals winner and has won Commonwealth and Youth Olympic gold medals, will be eligible for direct admission and can choose the college and course of her choice, he added.

Bhaker won the gold medal at the 2018 CWG, Goldcoast, in 10-m air pistol.

She has uploaded her Commonwealth Games certificate for admission to the varsity, he said.

Bhaker could not be contacted for a comment.

According to university guidelines, sportspersons who have represented India in competitions, recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given direct admission without sports trial.

These competitions are Olympic Games, World Championship/World Cup by international sports federations, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic Games by International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 20:01 IST