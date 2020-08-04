e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Cyclist Jan Riedmann dies aged 17 after training accident

Cyclist Jan Riedmann dies aged 17 after training accident

Riedmann, who rides for Team Auto Eder Bayern, the Under-19 feeder squad of the WorldTour outfit, was training with his team mates in Sugenheim in southeastern Germany when the accident occurred.

other-sports Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuterss
Jan Riedmann died from head injuries sustained in a collision with a car.
Jan Riedmann died from head injuries sustained in a collision with a car. (Image Courtesy: BORA – hansgrohe)
         

German cyclist Jan Riedmann, a talented member of WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe’s feeder squad, has died aged 17 from head injuries sustained in a collision with a car, his team announced on Monday.

Riedmann, who rides for Team Auto Eder Bayern, the Under-19 feeder squad of the WorldTour outfit, was training with his team mates in Sugenheim in southeastern Germany when the accident occurred.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Jan Riedmann ... after a tragic accident this weekend,” Bora-Hansgrohe said on Twitter. “In honour of Jan, our riders will wear ribbons at Milan-San Remo.”

The International Cycling Union (UCI) paid tribute to the young German on Twitter. “The UCI is deeply saddened by the loss of Jan Riedmann, part of the next generation of professional cycling. Our thoughts are with Jan’s family, friends and all those at Bora-Hansgrohe,” the world governing body said.

tags
top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In