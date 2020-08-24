e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Eager to see real sporting action in near future, preparations are on in full swing: Rijiju

Eager to see real sporting action in near future, preparations are on in full swing: Rijiju

“The return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the safety guidelines issued. I’m happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in near future,” Rijiju tweeted along with pictures of his visit to the stadium.

other-sports Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
         

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said preparations are on to welcome back athletes for competitive action after the Covid-19 forced break as he inspected the progress of work at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Sporting action in India has been on pause since March, when camps were shut down due to the pandemic. In the past few weeks, the training of athletes has resumed and the minister has also been talking about conducting tournaments soon.

“The return of the athletes to the playfields and competitive sports will be strictly as per the safety guidelines issued. I’m happy that all the preparations are going on well and eager to see real sporting actions in near future,” Rijiju tweeted along with pictures of his visit to the stadium.

 

“Preparations are going on to make sports facilities ready for the return of our athletes. I checked the progress of works at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.” The JLN complex is a prime venue for athletics events.

The Sports Ministry gave its go ahead for the resumption of training in May during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

Since then, national camps of hockey, boxing, and athletics resumed in various Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres across the country.

India’s Covid-19 case load has surged past 31 lakh with over 57,000 deaths recorded so far.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA
Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA
Khattar goes into home isolation for 3 days
Khattar goes into home isolation for 3 days
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In