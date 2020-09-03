Ferrari not really prancing on the F1 track

other-sports

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:37 IST

Scuderia Ferrari, the most celebrated and successful team in Formula One history, are going through one of their worst crisis in recent times. Struggling for their trademark pace this season, the lowest point came at the Belgian Grand Prix last Sunday when both their cars finished outside points for the first time in 10 years.

As the Maranello-based team heads towards becoming the first outfit to compete in 1,000 Grands Prix with a double-header on their home turf in Italy, team boss Mattia Binotto admitted that they were trapped in a “storm”.

The Prancing Horse’s lack of straight-line speed this season means they’re struggling at fast-paced circuits like Spa-Francorchamps. And one sees no end to their problems in their home leg with this weekend’s race at the ‘Temple of Speed’ Monza and the next one at Mugello, a Ferrari-owned track, which will host an F1 race for the first time.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who will leave the team at the end of the season, is resigned to the fact that the Scuderia can’t improve. “The package is what it is. We need to see good things, even if there are not many,” the German told Sky F1. “I tried a lot of things to drive around these problems, but we were not quick enough. We cannot pull out miracles.”

Even rivals are surprised to see them struggle as much they have this season. Toto Wolff, who has guided Mercedes to six-straight titles, says Ferrari “should be racing at the very front”. “It’s not good for the competition at the front. I very much feel for all the Tifosi and employees of Ferrari for this lack of performance,” says Wolff.

So what has brought this on Ferrari? The talk in the paddock is that it is because of their own wrongdoings.

While in 2018, a lot of teams questioned the legality of their dual battery system, last year Ferrari were suspected of tampering fuel flow to the engine which boosted their power output. The teams grew suspicious of the way Ferrari had found additional pace in their wins at Spa and Monza. The rivals complained to the international automobile federation (FIA) after which Ferrari saw their pace reduced.

At the start of 2020, FIA announced that it had reached a private “settlement” with Ferrari over their 2019 engine, after concluding an investigation into the team’s power unit. While it wasn’t revealed what the exact settlement was, they have slipped backwards as a direct result of those technical curbs.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner didn’t mince words when asked about Ferrari’s lack of speed. “It’s obviously very tough for them, but their focus has obviously been in the wrong areas in previous years, which is why they obviously seem to be struggling a little with whatever was in that agreement.”

It has been so different from the start of the noughties which saw Ferrari turn into one of the most ruthless teams of modern era, building sleek cars, always getting their strategies right and with Michael Schumacher in the cockpit, winning five straight-titles between 2000 and 2004.

Schumacher’s skills were enhanced by backroom workings of team principal Jean Todt, technical director Ross Brawn and car designer Rory Byrne, who put forth a team that has been a template for the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

By the end of 2008 all of them left and thus started Ferrari’s free fall. Kimi Raikkonen won their last and 15th drivers’ championship in 2007 while their last and 16th constructors’ crown came in 2008 where Massa lost the title by a point to Lewis Hamilton.

Since then, their story has been of near misses, bungled strategies, bad luck and an inconsistent car that has failed to match Red Bull and Mercedes.

The best chances were in 2010 and 2012 but on both occasions Fernando Alonso fell short by a whisker. In 2010, Alonso needed a fourth-place finish in the final race in Abu Dhabi to clinch the title, irrespective of Vettel’s—who then drove for Red Bull—position.

But Ferrari made a strategic error. They went for an early pit stop which put him behind Vitaly Petrov. But the Renault’s strong straight-line speed made it impossible to pass in the pre-drag reduction system (DRS) era. As a result, Alonso finished seventh as Vettel won the title by just four points.

Two years later, Alonso drove the below-par car superbly and was 40 points clear after 11 races. But then tragedy struck as two retirements in five races meant his chances were blown away. The Spaniard was 13 points adrift going into the final race but when Vettel crashed with Williams’ Bruno Senna at the start, Alonso looked like he might prevail after all. But Vettel kept going to finish sixth, enough to hold off Alonso, who finished second, by three points.

Alonso finished sixth in 2014 as the Ferrari car didn’t offer much. He had enough, negotiated an exit and in came Vettel from 2015. Vettel dreamt of emulating childhood hero Schumacher by donning the scarlet red but his time has been as frustrating as Alonso’s.

Years 2017 and 2018 were the closest Vettel came to challenging the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton but on both occasions, the chances fizzled out.

For much of 2017, Vettel led the way, only for a late-season implosion which saw Hamilton win six of the last 11 races to take the title. It all went downhill in the three Asian races for Vettel. While he crashed at the start in Singapore, engine problems in Malaysia and Japan effectively sealed his fate.

Again in 2018, the mistakes from Vettel and the team added up to deny them a shot at title. Ferrari perhaps had the quickest car on the grid and Vettel was eight points ahead of Hamilton after 10 races. Then calamity struck. Cruising to first place in his home GP in Germany, Vettel hit the barriers to go out of the race, and saw Hamilton take the win and championship lead.

While he bounced back with a victory in Belgium, the wheels came off Vettel’s challenge in the last eight races. He spun at Monza after collision with Hamilton, crashed into Max Verstappen at Suzuka after a team error cost him in qualifying and spun in Austin. Ferrari’s best shot in years was gone as Hamilton won six of the last eight races to claim the title again.

Former Force India driver Paul Di Resta feels Ferrari will face a similar situation next year as well. “They are very much stuck with what they have got going into next year. You can’t do much with the engine, you can’t do much with the chassis because the regulations have been frozen going into the next generation of Formula 1 in 2022,” he told Sky Sports.

Karun Chandhok, who is only the second Indian to race in F1, says: “The problem is there is no real compensation for power. If you are struggling fundamentally with power you can try whatever you want, you’re not going to make up for that.”

As they approach their 1,000th race, the Scuderia were hoping to compete with Mercedes and Red Bull but on current form they are even struggling to stay in front of Renault, McLaren and Racing Point. Ferrari’s immediate target will be to save this season or they may well finish outside the top-four in the constructors’ championship which they haven’t done so since 1981.