e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position, Ferrari struggles

Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position, Ferrari struggles

Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Belgian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 93rd pole position on Saturday, finishing well ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

other-sports Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:24 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Belgium
Lewis Hamilton is primed to extend his championship lead.
Lewis Hamilton is primed to extend his championship lead.(AP Photo)
         

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Belgian Grand Prix as he clinched a record-extending 93rd pole position on Saturday, finishing well ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton is primed to extend his championship lead, which stands at 37 points over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 43 over Bottas. “I didn’t make a mistake,” Hamilton said proudly.

Bottas trailed the British driver by 0.511 seconds in qualifying while Verstappen was 0.526 adrift in third. “I need to attack if I want to keep my title hopes (alive),” said Bottas, who won the opening race of the season in Austria.

It was a strong performance from Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who starts from fourth on Sunday at the 7-kilometre (4.3-mile) track nestled in the Ardennes forest. Things are going from terrible to abysmal for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc in 13th and Sebastian Vettel 14th. Ferrari’s lack of form was such that Leclerc, who won last year from pole position, was happy to qualify in 13th.

“Honestly, yes. It’s sad to say that but getting into Q2 was a nice surprise. I’m starting from 13th and I think it will be difficult unless it rains,” he said.

Vettel registered the previous track record on his way to victory here in 2018, but this season the veteran German driver has not even finished in the top five in six races. Earlier, Hamilton led the third and final practice, with Vettel last — a humbling experience for the four-time F1 champion — and Leclerc faring little better in 17th place.

While Leclerc has two podium finishes this season, Vettel is enduring his worst start since 2008. He has twice finished 10th and once 12th. Vettel last won at the Singapore GP in September — his only victory in 2019 — and the German driver’s last podium finish was in Mexico in October. Since then he has retired in three out of nine races.

tags
top news
Unlock 4: Metro Rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro Rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj violates Covid-19 norms, put in 14-day home quarantine
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj violates Covid-19 norms, put in 14-day home quarantine
Home minister Amit Shah recovers, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers, likely to be discharged soon
I was scared, hadn’t picked up a bat for five months: Virat Kohli
I was scared, hadn’t picked up a bat for five months: Virat Kohli
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In