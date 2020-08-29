e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Humpy wins Armageddon as India storm into final of Chess Olympiad

Humpy wins Armageddon as India storm into final of Chess Olympiad

After the two teams won one round each in regular play, world rapid champion Humpy was pitted against Socko for the Armageddon (a tie-break), and the Indian beat her rival in style with black pieces to clinch a spot in the final for her side.

other-sports Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Koneru Humpy
File image of Koneru Humpy(Twitter|FIDE_Chess)
         

Koneru Humpy took the spotlight as she beat Monika Socko in a nervy tie-break to help India pip Poland in the semifinals and reach the summit clash of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Saturday.

After the two teams won one round each in regular play, world rapid champion Humpy was pitted against Socko for the Armageddon (a tie-break), and the Indian beat her rival in style with black pieces to clinch a spot in the final for her side.

India will play the winner of the other semifinal between Russia and the USA, in the summit clash on Sunday. It was, however, not an easy job for the Indian team as it lost the first round 2-4 before bouncing back strongly in the second with a crushing 4.5-1.5 win. Humpy did the rest in the match-deciding tie-break.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand came into his own with a much-needed win over Jan-Krzystof Duda in 78 moves in the second round after losing to his opponent in the first round.

Captain Vidit Gujrathi led the way with a win over Gzegorz Gajeswki while Humpy and D Harika also posted victories. Young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who replaced Nihal Sarin, was beaten by Igor Janik while Vantika Agrawal drew with Alicja Silwicka.

In the first round, Anand was tamed by Duda while Gujrathi lost to Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Divya Deshmukh was beaten by Alicja Silwicka. Humpy and Harika drew against Socko and Karina Cyfika respectively while Sarin posted the only win for India, beating Igor Janik, in the first round.

“We are through to the finals!!!! Nerves of steel @koneruhumpy !!! great games by everyone!,” Divya Deshmukh tweeted after the match.

tags
top news
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
Cash-starved Tirupati temple to draw monthly interests for expenses
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In