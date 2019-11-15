‘I am calling it a waste,’ WWE commentator Corey Graves thinks tag champions Viking Raiders are being wasted on Raw

other-sports

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:05 IST

Fans had big expectations from Viking Raiders when they debuted in the WWE. After steamrolling all the competition in NXT, Viking Raiders made their Raw debut in controversial fashion. Vince McMahon had changed the name of the team from War Raiders to the Viking Experience when the tag-team made their Raw debut. The decision led to fans ridiculing the move on social media. Shortly, the WWE settled on the name Viking Raiders for Erik and Ivar.

However, things haven’t been rosy for the domineering duo as they are regularly put into squash matches with unknown teams even though they have been on the main roster for more than 7 months. Next week, they are going to face Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, a team they have defeated numerous times in the past.

The booking of the Viking Raiders has even frustrated WWE’s resident commentator Corey Graves, who believes duo should be allowed more time to put on outstanding wrestling matches that rather take part in squashes every week.

“What I took out of [RAW] was the waste that has become the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders. That’s right, I am calling it a waste - I am not calling them a waste. I am calling what I see of The Viking Raiders on my television is nothing but a massive missed opportunity,” Graves said on WWE’s After The Bell podcast.

“Yes, they are the RAW Tag Team Champions. I have known Erik for probably fifteen years; we came up on the independents together in the Cleveland area and [he’s] one of my favorite people in the business. I’ve gotten to know Ivar fairly well. There are two outrageously talented dudes.”

“If you’re not familiar, jump on WWE Network and take a look at their time in NXT. Should you be so inclined, get on YouTube and look at their stuff from New Japan or anywhere else they’ve done it because The Viking Raiders are one of the best tag teams on Planet Earth,” Graves continued.

“They are capable of awesome matches night, after night, after night, and I don’t think it’s doing them any favors or the RAW tag team titles any favors having them beat the Long Island Polo Boys, or it was whatever baseball team - The Cubs a few weeks ago. It’s cartoony, it’s silly; you have got two legitimate badass athletes. Ivar especially is over 300 and something lbs., he can do stuff that men of that size should never be able to do. Let them shine.”

The fact that Graves is also pointing out the hapless booking of Viking Raiders is a testament of the WWE’s insistence on not giving tag-team wrestling a consistent run on its shows. Erik and Ivar have been one of the most talented tag teams in the world for some time and fans are hoping that they are able to showcase their skills on the main roster.