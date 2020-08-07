e-paper
Home / Other Sports / India hockey captain Manpreet Singh and three other players test positive for Covid-19

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of national camp in Bengaluru.

other-sports Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Manpreet Singh of India in action.
Manpreet Singh of India in action. (Getty Images)
         

The Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a national camp in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday.

Besides Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh and drag-flicker Varun Kumar have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

“I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation...I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon,” Manpreet said in the statement issued by SAI.

The players tested positive after returning to the national hockey camp at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru following a month-long break.

They were earlier stranded at the centre for over two months when a national lockdown was imposed to contain the virus.

