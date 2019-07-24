Today in New Delhi, India
Japan Open: HS Prannoy stuns Kidambi Srikanth in first round

other sports Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:26 IST
ANI
Tokyo
Japan Open,HS Prannoy,Kidambi Srikanth
File image of India shuttler HS Prannoy.(Getty Images)

In an all Indian affair, HS Prannoy stunned Kidambi Srikanth, as he defeated him 13-21, 21-11, 22-20 in the first round of Japan Open on Wednesday.

Srikanth held a 4-1 record over Prannoy coming into this match, but the shuttler was unable to deliver a winning performance.

26-year-old Srikanth was able to win the first set 21-13, but he conceded the next two sets, allowing Prannoy to win the match.

Prannoy won the second set comprehensively as he won 21 games as compared to Srikanth’s 11.

The third set was a closely fought affair, which was taken by Prannoy 22-20.

In the doubles, Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N Sikki were defeated by Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiaong 11-21, 14-21.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 10:24 IST

