Mike Tyson's comeback exhibition match to be rescheduled: Report

Mike Tyson’s comeback exhibition match to be rescheduled: Report

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson’s camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Reuters
Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training.

The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018.

