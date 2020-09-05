e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu: I was financially weak before entering into para sports

Para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu: I was financially weak before entering into para sports

Para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu says he was astonished when his name was proposed for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

other-sports Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:36 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
Para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu who was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 on August 29, National Sports Day, says his training hasn’t stopped amid the Covid-19 situation.
Para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu who was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 on August 29, National Sports Day, says his training hasn’t stopped amid the Covid-19 situation. (Photo: Pratik Chorge/HT )
         

Conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on National Sports day (August 29), Tamil Nadu-born Para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, 25, says he is itching to ‘achieve more’. He won a Paralympic gold in the men’s high jump event at Rio 2016, his first ever Paralympic Games.

When in school, he was encouraged to take up sports by his physical education teacher, and got into athletics. And his dedication changed his fate. After winning the gold medal in Rio, he was showered with gifts, including a sports fund set up by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Excerpts from an interview:

What was your first reaction after you received the news of being conferred Khel Ratna Award?

Firstly, I thank the fraternity which proposed my name for the prestigious Khel Ratna award. I was astonished to know about it.

You’re only the second sportsman from the state after Viswanathan Anand to be bestowed with the award. How does it feel?

I really feel proud to be the person being awarded with Khel Ratna, after living legend Viswanathan Anand sir.

You won the high-jump gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. How has the journey been till now? It has been a struggle since you were run over by a bus as a young child when on the way to school, causing your right leg to become stunted

To be frank I was financially weak before entering into the para sports. With the support and guidance of my coach Mr Satyanarayana I got selected for the Paralympic Games 2016. With continued efforts I made it finally to Rio Paralympic Games. The medal that I won at this game, made me strong. I also got support of the government, and was selected as a coach for the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

What do you have to say on getting this award alongside prominent names such as Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat and Manika Batra?

I heartily congratulate all the sportspersons who are all selected with me.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna will definitely motivate you in your pursuit for gold at the 2021 Paralympics. Tell us about your preparation?

Definitely, this award will boost my preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games 2021. With the support of SAI and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), my preparation is going good. With the guidance of my coach Satyanarayana on how to cope with the Covid-19 situation, my training hasn’t stopped. Once again, I thank Paralympic Committee of India Government of Tamil Nadu, Government of India for continued support.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Jobs to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Families allege 5 men kidnapped by China’s PLA from Arunachal, probe underway
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In