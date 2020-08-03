e-paper
Paralympics: Specific COVID-19 measures may be needed for Tokyo - organisers

Paralympics: Specific COVID-19 measures may be needed for Tokyo - organisers

Paralympics organisers said on Monday the schedule would remain largely the same for next year. The opening ceremony will take place on Aug. 24 and the Games will feature 539 events at 22 different venues.

Aug 03, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
TOKYO
FILE - In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot
FILE - In this July 22, 2018, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot "Someity" stands at stage during their debut event in Tokyo. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic schedule remains essentially unchanged for the event postponed until next year, organizers said on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Tokyo organizers made the same announcement several weeks ago for the postponed Olympics. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24, 2021, and close on Sept. 5. The Olympics are to open on July 23. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)(AP)
         

The Tokyo Paralympics may require specific COVID-19 measures to help keep athletes safe as they move between venues, organisers said on Monday. The 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been pushed back to next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Paralympics organisers said on Monday the schedule would remain largely the same for next year. The opening ceremony will take place on Aug. 24 and the Games will feature 539 events at 22 different venues. Games Director Hidemasa Nakamura said additional measures against the virus may be needed during the Paralympics because of the extra time required to move para-athletes between venues.

“There might be some specific measures that are needed depending on what type of sport or competition it is,” he said.

“We are having discussions with IFs (International Federations) and the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) and others to provide a safe and secure environment.”

Nakamura added changes to the schedule may be necessary. Japanese para-taekwondo athlete Mitsuya Tanaka, who joined the news conference remotely, hoped the Games could be a chance to show the world that coronavirus can be defeated.

“I think showing ourselves making the effort and taking on the challenge with courage, this is something we can contribute to the world,” said Tanaka.

“Once COVID-19 settles, it will be a good opportunity for us to show we have won over COVID-19. This is something I can show as a para-athlete.”

