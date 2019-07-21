PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar congratulate Hima Das, athlete says ‘dream come true’

The accolades have been flowing for Hima Das as she collected five gold medals in Europe over the course of this month and the latest ones have come from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. On Sunday, PM Modi took to twitter to state that the country is proud of her achievements in Europe.

“India is very proud of @HimaDas8’s phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours,” Tweeted the PM.

India is very proud of @HimaDas8’s phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2019

Sachin, on the other hand, expressed his admiration for the 19-year-old ace sprinter through a tweet.“Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8. (sic.)” Tendulkar tweeted.

Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days.

Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth.

Congrats on your 5 🥇 Medals!

All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8. pic.twitter.com/kaVdsB1AjZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 21, 2019

Hima, for her part, took to twitter state that it was dream come true for her to receive congratulatory message from Sachin.

Today evening was like a dream come true for me, have got a call from the god of cricket and my inspiration @sachin_rt sir. Thank you sir for your good wishes and inspirational words. I will leave no stone unturned for my mission #Tokyo2020 — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 21, 2019

Hima’s latest gold came on Saturday in Prague where she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Assam sprinter, however, failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships as the 400m qualification mark for the world event has been kept as 51.80 seconds.

Earlier, Hima had won the gold in 200m at the Tabor Athletics Meet.

In her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima had clocked 23.65 seconds to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.

Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Braving a sore back, the Assam runner had clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner V.K. Vismaya had grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 23:11 IST