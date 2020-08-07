e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Racing Point hit with 15-point deduction over brake ducts

Racing Point hit with 15-point deduction over brake ducts

The stewards ruled that Mercedes was the “principal designer” of the parts, and that Racing Point made only minor changes to computer design data it received from Mercedes.

other-sports Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:40 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Silverstone
SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team driver Lance Stroll poses after unveiling the team's new car livery at a pre-season launch event at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2019.
SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team driver Lance Stroll poses after unveiling the team's new car livery at a pre-season launch event at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2019. (REUTERS)
         

Racing Point was deducted 15 points in the Formula One constructors’ championship and fined 400,000 euros ($470,000) Friday for using brake ducts based on those from last year’s Mercedes cars.

The stewards ruled that Mercedes was the “principal designer” of the parts, and that Racing Point made only minor changes to computer design data it received from Mercedes.

Rival team Renault filed protests about the legality of the brake ducts, which were added to the “listed parts” under F1 rules for 2020. That means teams must design their own. Racing Point argued it was merely using information about the Mercedes parts to inform its own design.

Brake ducts have become increasingly elaborate in recent years as teams try to squeeze out every aerodynamic advantage they can find from the cars.

Racing Point uses customer engines from Mercedes and has admitted basing its 2020 car design on photographs of last year’s Mercedes car. The similarities led to the Racing Point being nicknamed the “pink Mercedes” when it was first seen in testing ahead of the season.

Racing Point can appeal the ruling. The points deduction drops the team from fifth to sixth in the standings, below Renault. The ruling doesn’t affect the points totals for Racing Point’s drivers.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki
PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In