Other Sports

Renault break curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s car

The team said they had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday’s two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.

Aug 01, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
SILVERSTONE
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the second practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit in Silverstone.
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the second practice session for the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit in Silverstone.(AP)
         

Renault broke an overnight curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s car ahead of final practice and qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The team said they had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday’s two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.

No action was taken by stewards because the curfew breach was the first of two allowed under the rules and Ricciardo faces no penalty.

The Australian, 11th overall after three races without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was ninth fastest in second practice.

