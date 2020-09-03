e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter

Rory McIlroy and wife announce birth of their daughter

McIlroy announced on social media that his daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born Monday in Florida.

other-sports Updated: Sep 03, 2020 20:24 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Atlanta
Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round for the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round for the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
         

Rory McIlroy is the last of 30 players to arrive at the Tour Championship and couldn’t be more thrilled. His wife gave birth to their first child. McIlroy announced on social media that his daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born Monday in Florida.

“She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy said. 

McIlroy had told only close friends that his wife, Erica, was expecting. It was mentioned on Golf Channel last week at the BMW Championship and he confirmed she was due at any time. McIlroy said he would be willing to miss the Tour Championship and a shot at winning the FedEx Cup.

That won’t be the case now.

McIlroy, trying to become the first three-time FedEx Cup champion, starts the Tour Championship as the No. 11 seed, meaning he is seven shots behind Dustin Johnson.

tags
top news
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In