e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Shubhankar starts with topsy-turvy round at Celtic Classic

Shubhankar starts with topsy-turvy round at Celtic Classic

Sharma, winner of two European Tour titles in 2018, is Tied-71st and needs a solid second round to avoid missing a third successive cut.

other-sports Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Newport
File image of Shubhankar Sharma.
File image of Shubhankar Sharma.(Getty Images)
         

India’s Shubhankar Sharma made a strong start but lost momentum before pulling things back for an erratic even-par 71 in the first round of the inaugural Celtic Classic golf tournament here.

Sharma, winner of two European Tour titles in 2018, is Tied-71st and needs a solid second round to avoid missing a third successive cut.

Thomas Pieters held a one-shot lead on his return to golf following a superb first round 64.

Sharma birdied the third and fourth to be two-under through four holes, but he gave away those gains on fifth and sixth and turned in even par.

Bogeys on the 10th and 14th put him at two-over, but he fought back with birdies on the 15th and 18th to get back to even par.

“Those birdies gave me the confidence for the action in the second round,” said Sharma, who was clearly disappointed at so many bogeys.

Pieters, a four-time European Tour winner, became a father for the first time to daughter Florence during the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He was one shot clear of England’s Toby Tree and Australian Jake McLeod, who shot 65 each.

Italian Edoardo Molinari, who starred in Europe’s 2010 Ryder Cup win at the Newport venue, is a shot further back on five-under, alongside compatriot Guido Migliozzi, Swede Sebastian Soderberg, Nacho Elvira of Spain, American Sihwan Kim, Scotland’s Marc Warren and Adrian Meronk of Poland.

tags
top news
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In