e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Slams, not dunks: WWE replaces the NBA at one Florida arena

Slams, not dunks: WWE replaces the NBA at one Florida arena

The WWE is taking up a residency at the arena that is usually home to the NBA team. The Orlando Magic has decamped to the self-contained NBA campus at Walt Disney World outside Orlando, along with other NBA teams.

other-sports Updated: Aug 18, 2020 07:31 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
ORLANDO
File image of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
File image of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.(File)
         

Pro wrestling is replacing pro basketball at the Florida arena that is home to the Orlando Magic, at least for the time being amid the coronavirus outbreak. WWE said Monday that starting this week it will film wrestling matches at the Amway Center in Orlando on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance. The WWE is taking up a residency at the arena that is usually home to the NBA team. The Orlando Magic has decamped to the self-contained NBA campus at Walt Disney World outside Orlando, along with other NBA teams.

The WWE matches won’t have any real fans in the stands, physical distancing will be implemented and wrestlers and WWE staff will get regular virus testing, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said at a news conference to discuss the local response to the new coronavirus.

WWE said in a statement that virtual fans will be cheering on the wrestlers through technology.

The Amway Center will be hosting the WWE matches for the “foreseeable future,” according to the company statement.

tags
top news
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ready to fight with indigenous arms: Army vice chief
Ready to fight with indigenous arms: Army vice chief
Chinese mystery man under I-T, ED scanner 
Chinese mystery man under I-T, ED scanner 
Biden will tell truth, trust science: Michelle Obama at Democratic convention
Biden will tell truth, trust science: Michelle Obama at Democratic convention
Plan for Covid-19 test at airport for international flyers
Plan for Covid-19 test at airport for international flyers
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In