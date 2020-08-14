e-paper
Sports Minister Rijiju virtually launches Fit India Freedom Run



other-sports Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday virtually launched the Fit India Freedom Run, a country-wide event that promises to become a fitness phenomenon.

In the current scenario with the Covid-19 pandemic creating havoc across the country, participants will be allowed to run at their own place and at their own pace at a time convenient to them between August 15 and October 2.

Armed forces including the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will participate in the largest country-wide run.They will be joined by the Indian Railways, CBSE and ICSE schools.

Around 75 lakh strong volunteer base of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) of the youth affairs department, and trainees of the Sports Authority of India will also participate in the event. Fitness corporates Procam and Goqii will also join hands.

“I am delighted to see such enthusiasm to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run. If we can galvanise all employees, their families and the larger community to participate in the run, it will be a fitting tribute to the spirit of Independence,” Rijiju said.

“It is the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister that the Fit India Movement should be a people’s movement. It is clear now that the vision has indeed turned to reality,” he added.

