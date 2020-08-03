e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Start of Tour de France in Denmark moved to 2022

Start of Tour de France in Denmark moved to 2022

The Danish organisation charged with planning the start of the Tour de France has come to an agreement with French Tour organisers, Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O), to postpone hosting the first three days of the tour.

other-sports Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuterss
The Danish start to the Tour will now be held from July 1-3, 2022, the Danish organisers said
The Danish start to the Tour will now be held from July 1-3, 2022, the Danish organisers said(Getty Images)
         

Denmark’s staging of the Tour de France’s start, known as the ‘Grand Depart’, has been pushed back a year to 2022, Danish organisers said in a statement on Monday.

The Danish organisation charged with planning the start of the Tour de France has come to an agreement with French Tour organisers, Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O), to postpone hosting the first three days of the tour, it said.

The start of next year’s Tour de France was last week brought forward by six days to avoid clashing with the men’s road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. The new June 26 start date of the 2021 Tour, however, created a clash for Denmark with soccer’s European Championship, which is being held in cities across Europe, including Copenhagen.

The Danish start to the Tour will now be held from July 1-3, 2022, the Danish organisers said. “I am happy that we have succeeded in securing a Danish tour start in 2022,” mayor of Copenhagen and chairman of Grand Depart Copenhagen Denmark, Frank Jensen, said in a statement.

“We are many who have been looking forward to getting the Tour de France to Denmark next year, and now we unfortunately have to wait a little longer,” Jensen said.

It was not immediately clear where next year’s Tour de France would begin.

tags
top news
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In