Who will The Undertaker fight next inside WWE ring?

other-sports

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:32 IST

The Undertaker has not competed inside WWE ring since he teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at WWE Extreme Rules in July this year. The match came as a surprise for wrestling fans, especially after the Phenom’s match against The Goldberg at WWE SuperShowDown was slammed for carrying out potentially life-threatening botches. Later, the Wrestling Observer reported that “The Deadman” has signed a “lifetime contract” with WWE, which means, he can appear inside the ring, on any special occasion, till he finally hangs up his boots.

The Undertaker returned to WWE SmackDown earlier this month, and if rumours are to be believed, he would be showing up for a special appearance when SmackDown makes its debut on Fox on October 4. But why? And who will the former six-time World Champion face as his next opponent?

A report in Forbes revealed that WWE is planning to make a face-off between The Undertaker and the WWE’s latest monster - The Fiend (or Bray Wyatt). The rumours started out when The Fiend displayed the number 11:19 in a recent episode of the Firefly Fun House, which is being taken as a reference to Undertaker’s debut match at Survivor Series on November 19, 1990.

The report adds that The Fiend could be seen attacking Undertaker on Smackdown Fox’s debut episode, which would set up a match between the two monsters at Survivor Series later this year. The only obstacle, which appears to be in the storyline is the fact that The Fiend is set to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view Hell in a Cell, and a general consensus between wrestling fans is that the Fiend should not lose the match or it will end the aura created by the character.

But, since The Undertaker is not a regular on WWE, it would hardly make sense for him to face off against Bray Wyatt for a title match. Due to this conundrum, as often happens with WWE, the plans might change. But there is no doubt that fans would love to see the match between the two stars, and hopefully see The Undertaker passing on the monster torch to The Fiend.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 19:17 IST