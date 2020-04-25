‘Triple H is a total winner,’ Donald Trump wishes ‘Cerebral Assasin’ on his 25th WWE anniversary

other-sports

Donald Trump has been a friend of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for several years and even appeared in a storyline at WWE WrestleMania 23. Trump has a well-documented history with WWE, he appeared on WWE television for several weeks to hype up the “The Battle of the Billionaires” that took place at WrestleMania 23.

Then Vince’s wife Linda McMahon was made the head of the Small Business Administration until 2019 and was given a new role as the Chairman of America First Action (which is a committee that looks to aid in Trump’s re-election campaign).

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) then earlier this month was deemed an “essential business” in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Recently, Vince McMahon wished his son-in-law Triple H as he celebrated 25 years in WWE.

‘We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH!’ McMahon said on Twitter.

However, the president of the United States was also not far behind as he extended his wishes to the ‘Cerebral Assasin’, calling him a total winner.

Even though most live sports events have been cancelled or postponed, WWE will continue to hold their events at their Performance Center in Florida.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” said WWE.

“We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff.”

Orange County mayor gave this statement regarding the issue:-

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business.” “With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business and so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”