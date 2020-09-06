e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Tvesa Malik finishes 4th, records career-best result outside India

Tvesa Malik finishes 4th, records career-best result outside India

Tvesa shot a final round of two-under 70 in her first-ever Ladies European Tour Access Tour, the second rung circuit on the Ladies European Tour.

other-sports Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Flumserberg, Switzerland
Tvesa Malik finished an impressive tied-fourth at the Flumserberg Ladies Open
Tvesa Malik finished an impressive tied-fourth at the Flumserberg Ladies Open(Getty Images)
         

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik finished an impressive tied-fourth at the Flumserberg Ladies Open at Gams-Werdenberg Golf Club here, to record her career-best result in an international pro event. Tvesa, 24, whose previous best was tied-sixth at the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2019, shot a final round of two-under 70 in her first-ever Ladies European Tour Access Tour, the second rung circuit on the Ladies European Tour.

Tvesa totalled eight-under as Finland’ Sanna Nuutinen claimed her third career LETAS win in a thrilling sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Stina Resen, after the pair were tied at 12-under-par. The other Indian in the event, Diksha Dagar shot 77 in the final round to finish tied-47th.

Tvesa, who had rounds of 69-69 on first two days, started on the 10th. But once again her start was wobbly as she bogeyed the 10th. She had begun with bogey on second hole on the first day and with a double bogey on second day.

Yet Tvesa fought back well once again. She birdied 14th, 18th and second and did not drop any more shots by some steady golf. It became all the more laudable as she pushed around the bag herself. Tvesa and Diksha will stay on in Switzerland for next week’s VP Bank Ladies Open, a 200,000 full Euro field event on the Ladies European Tour.

Nuutinen started the day two shots behind and fell further adrift with back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes. Undeterred, the 27-year-old proceeded to put on a ball-striking masterclass in the sweltering conditions at Gams-Werdenberg Golf Club, making three consecutive birdies on 5,6 and 7 and 11,12 and 13 to draw level.

With four holes to go, it was all to play for as the season’s opening tournament hung in the balance. Approaching the par five 18th green, Nuutinen was faced with a 5-meter birdie putt to make the playoff.

In the playoff, both players took aggressive lines off the tee on the dog leg second hole, with Nuutinen’’s three-wood leaving her only 47 meters to the pin versus Resen’’s 80 meters. Both players made it look easy, hitting the green to around 9 feet, with Nuutinen set to go first from more or less the same position. Proving to be a quick learner, Nuutinen rolled home and Resen missed to claim the all-important victory.

tags
top news
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
BJP drums up Sushant campaign, RJD says ‘cheap politics’
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In