Vijender Singh reveals plans to beat Mike Snider ahead of US debut

Gearing up for his debut in the US professional circuit, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh Wednesday said he has worked out all possible strategies to beat his rival Mike Snider, who has promised to make it a rough clash on Saturday. Vijender, unbeaten in his 10-fight professional career so far, landed in the city with his British trainer Lee Beard on Sunday. This will be the Haryana-boxer’s first bout in over a year.”...we are giving final touches to our preparation. I have watched few fights of Mike Snider and have worked out all possible strategies with my coaches,” said India’s first Olympic medallist in boxing.

“Boxers always believe in big talks ahead of their fight but I believe in hard work and my punches will prove my hard work in the ring on 13 July. I am fully confident of a winning start (in the US),” he added.The eight-round contest between Vijender Singh and Mike Snider will happen at Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey on the undercard of American Boxing star Shakur Stevenson vs Franklin Manzanilla.

The 38-year-old Snider who holds an overall record of 13-5-3 and has stopped eight of his opponents inside the distance, is confident of his win.”This fight means a lot to me. It’ll be a fun fight. It’s a great opportunity against a solid opponent like Vijender Singh,” he said.”I’ve seen several of his fights, so I know what he’ll bring. I want to make it a rough fight. I want to make it an ugly fight, bring heavy shots with me, and not leave it in the hands of the judges. I am sure this will be the toughest fight of his career so far,” he added.Snider said he is happy to start as the underdog against Vijender.

“I love winning fights people say I can’t win. I always love proving people wrong. I’ve been doing that my whole. I had a rough life growing up. When people say I can’t do something, it’s a smack in the face. I believe I can do anything,” he said.

The 33-year old Vijender has fetched seven knockout wins so far in his pro career which started in England.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 17:27 IST