Vince McMahon comments on WWE getting back to the Attitude Era

The fans have been clamouring for the return of WWE to the edgy content that it used to produce in the early 2000s and late 1990s. The phase was popularly known as ‘Attitude Era’ and was one of the most lucrative periods in the history of professional wrestling. During the Monday Night Wars, the Attitude Era helped WWE pip WCW and become a giant in the business of professional wrestling.

However in the recent time, the fans and critics have criticized the WWE product as they have termed it as stale. WWE have toned their programming and are focusing on providing a PG product to its viewers which has been seen as too kid-friendly. But there has been a small change in their programming in the past few months with some edgy content produced by the company.

READ | WWE Raw Reunion results: Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in nostalgia-themed show

In a recent conference call, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon talked about the product and commented that the company might continue to produce more controversial and edgy content in the future. However, Vince categorically refused to head back to the ‘Attitude Era’.

“We just haven’t come anywhere close, actually, to going to another level,” McMahon said of loosening the family friendly reins a bit. “There will be something we do in terms of a direction of content — more controversy, better storylines, etc. But at the same time, we’re not gonna go back to the quote ‘Attitude Era,’ and we’re not gonna do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as being done on perhaps a new potential competitor.”

The potential competitor mentioned is AEW who have vowed to get back to the professional wrestling roots and provide the audience with an alternative to WWE. In WWE’s second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call, it was mentioned that the stock was down by 9%.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 18:28 IST