Home / Other Sports / Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat says she has tested positive for Covid-19, reports PTI

other-sports Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Vinesh Phogat
File image of Vinesh Phogat(Getty Images)
         

India’s top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19. Selected for this year’s Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

“Yes, I have tested positive for Covid-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony,” Vinesh told PTI. “I will recover soon, God willing. I am in isolation at home.”

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday’s virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution. She is one among five athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.

