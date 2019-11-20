e-paper
WWE Backstage: CM Punk to make an in-return ring? The former World Champion gives clear answer

WWE Backstage: On Wednesday, CM Punk was questioned on Rollins’ challenge and in his reply, the former UFC star called him a “fool” and asked him to stop cutting wrestling angles on the show.

other-sports Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WWE superstar CM Punk.(WWE)
         

There was a time no one believed that CM Punk would ever be associated with any show related to WWE. That after, six years of bitter rivalry between the two parties ever since the former World Champion left the industry following a bitter tussle with Chairman Vince McMahon over his role and direction with the company. But, last week things changed. Punk made a shocking return to WWE as an analyst on Fox’s WWE Backstage show. In this week’s episode of the talk show, host Renee Young questioned Punk whether he would ever make an in-ring return. While the former World Champion did not completely rule out the possibility, he mentioned it is something he is not actively pursuing.

“Regardless of what my answer is, there will always be someone who will be upset with it. As I’ve said, I work for Fox, I haven’t talked to anybody in WWE. It isn’t something I am actively pursuing or interested in. But I am 41 years old, I’ve lived an experienced life where I know to not say “no” but that’s gonna be a bridge that will have to built and might take as long as building a great wall of china, because there are some hurdles,” he said.

 

Punk was further questioned why he associated with the brand at all. In his reply, he said: “I do not work with, have any relationship with or talked to anybody in WWE. It’s me and Fox thing. That’s very interesting dynamic. Here I am not employed by WWE and I get to criticise the product. That’s what I have always done. That’s what made me popular. Because I have no filter between my mouth and my brain. It’s something I feel maybe I can do and find my way into business again.”

He added: There is a lot of stuff that is broken. What the product needs, the show needs and the fans need is somebody without those ties and worry about if they are going to get punished for saying something. It’s corny - ‘voice of the voiceless.’ I have no ties, nobody is going to fire me, I am not going to get jobbed out, suspended, send to TV, told I am not needed. Those things don’t exist in my world anymore. If it’s good, I’ll pat you on the back, but if it’s bad, you’re probably going to be mad at me.”

Immediately after the former ‘Best in the World’ made a return, Seth Rollins issued a challenge on Twitter, writing “Fight me CM Punk.” Punk was questioned on Rollins’ challenge and in his reply, the former UFC star called him a “fool” and asked him to stop cutting wrestling angles on the show.

 

“I want my journalistic integrity to be intact, so this isn’t the show where you come on and shoot your little angles,” Punk said. “Seth needs to stop tweeting and realize sometimes it’s better to be viewed at as the fool and shut your mouth, or open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

After Punk’s response went viral on the social media, Rollins once again took to Twitter, and called Punk a “coward”.

