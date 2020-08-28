Parents, Lucknow made me what I’m today, says Pushpendra

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:02 IST

Popular adage, ‘you can’t take Lucknow out of a Lucknowite,’ stands true with writer-director Pushpendra Nath Misra. The maker of the feature film ‘Ghoomketu’ and web series ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ credits his upbringing for his success which reflects in his work as well.

Praising his hometown the filmmaker said, “Besides, parents, the city of Lucknow too has been like a guardian to us! It’s a city of subtle and fine people. ‘Hum log bahut bareekiyon wale log hain’ (We take care of very finer nuances). A city of quality and taste. And, that’s why once a Lucknowite always a Lucknowite.”

He remembers Bashir Badr’s couplet which he feels is apt for the city: ‘Koi Haat Bhi Na Milayega Jo Gale Milogo Tapak Se Miloge, Yeh Naye Mijaz Ka Sheher Hai Jara Fasle Se Mila Karo.’ “That’s what you inherit when you grow up in the city of nawabs,” he said.

Alumni of Mahanagar Boys Inter College, Pushpendra joined National School of Design, Mumbai in 1992. “We were six siblings. My father RN Misra was a government advocate where as my mother Manorama Misra Shastri was a homemaker with Prabhakar and DLit degrees in Sanskrit. So, I had Hindi in my blood. The understanding of writing came from her, the craft of speaking and dialogue writing came from my father. And, humour came from the city of Lucknow,” he shared.

He recalls an incident from school days, “My family has been very progressive. My elder brother Amrendra Nath Misra got me ticket of Mira Nair’s film ‘Salam Bombay’ when I was in class eighth. This film opened my mind and inspired me towards filmmaking.”

After NID he worked with film maker/designer Muzaffar Ali while he was making ‘Daman’. Telling us more about his early days, he said, “During NID I also wrote and directed some plays where I got to discover myself in this field. Then I joined an ad agency and after few years I launched my ad company Flying Saucer and we made over 400 commercials in 16 years.”

Later, Pushpendra decided to try hand in long format projects, “I wrote ‘Ghoomketu’ and directed it. Since, it got stuck so I wrote ‘Taj Mahal’ which we shot last year in Lucknow. Today we have a writer’s room where we are developing new plots for web series as well as feature films. Next in pipeline is a web series in 2020.”

His first film released four years after it was made. “Sometimes, commercial aspect of the release does not work in favour of the content. For all kinds of films theatre was not being conducive but OTT has given the range and variety. This enabled interesting ideas to come to the fore which were earlier blocked somewhere. ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ released in February but I’m still getting positive messages from across the world,” Pushpendra said.

On a concluding note, Pushpendra remembers few lines from the poem he wrote in school, “Woh unchee minaare, woh bhari bazaarein, woh Chowk ki galiyan, woh gulab ki kaliyan, woh Raja ki thandai, woh khoye ki mithai, woh mandir ka bhikari, woh ikkey ki sawari, woh hawaon main khushboo, woh Salma ke abbu, ba adab yeh zabaan, Masjid ki wah azaan, ba husne yeh bahaar, yeh logon main pyaar…Meri muchoon ka tav hai yeh sheher Lucknow!”