2 die in East Champaran due to heavy rain, schools shut in Bihar’s Motihari

Two persons died in East Champaran district and an embankment of a river breached in neighbouring West Champaran due to incessant rainfall and heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage to Valmikinagar in past few days, triggering inundation in various parts of the two districts.

According to officials, a 15-year-old boy, identified as Rahul Kumar, son of Surendra Kumar, drowned while he was wading through a waterlogged and fell into a ditch at Khairwa Lakhauna village under Ghorasahan police station limits of East Champaran on Friday morning.

“Body has been recovered and sent to the hospital for autopsy,” said Kumar Raushan, station house officer (SHO) of Ghorasahan police station.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man, Banka Rai, was killed after the roof of his thatched house collapsed due to the impact of heavy rain in Giriya Dakshini Tola under Lakhaura police station area of East Champaran in the wee hours of Friday.

Confirming the incident, Rajesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Lakhaura police station, said the body had been sent for autopsy.

In the neighbouring West Champaran district, river water gushed into half a dozen villages after the embankment of Jhikari Tengraha river breached in Barwa Khuda village under Laukariya police station area on Thursday evening.

According to information, the river water gushed into Barwa Khuda, Binwaliya, Bhelayi, Nautanki, Majhuwa and Narayangarh among few villages in Bagaha.

However, no information was received from Mukhiya and general public about water entering into villages.

Executive engineer at Done Canal, along with his whole team, is camping there to get the repair work done as soon as possible. “The situation is under control," said Vijay Prakash Meena, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Bagaha.

However, the executive engineer attributed the beach to heavy water flow in the river.

“The embankment breached due to heavy water flow in the river. Immediately after this, the supply of water from Gandak barrage was disconnected. Now the repairing work is underway," said Shailesh Kumar, executive engineer, Done Canal Division.

In a similar incident, water of Oriya, a hilly river, overflowed in Sikha block of West Champaran and as a result, the river water gushed into Dharmarpur village, triggering the threat of flood in Dharmarpur and its adjoining village.

Sikta Circle Officer Dharmendra Prasad Gupta confirmed the overflowing of river. "Necessary actions are being taken," he said.

In Motihari, the incessant rainfall for past three days, coupled with failure of drainage system,has virtually thrown the life out of gear, forcing the district administration to shut the schools and other educational institutions till July 15.

According to reports, a major part of Motihari, the headquarters of East Champaran district, has been submerged in water, more than knee-deep water in some parts. The worst affected parts of the town are Raja Bazar, Sadar hospital, Chhatuni, Belirasai, Belwana, Chandmari, Kedra Vidhyalya, Shri Krishna Nagar and Kalinagar area.

"Efforts are on to remove the waterlog with the help of Nagar Parishad. Meanwhile, the educational institutions have been closed till July 15," said Akhilesh Kumar Singh, deputy development commissioner.

Meanwhile, the water level in rivers, Bakheya, Sikarahana and Labageya among other rivers, passing through East Champaran has risen enormously.

