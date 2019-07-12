8 die as truck rams into wedding party in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

At least eight people died and six others suffered grievous injuries after a speeding truck ploughed into a wedding marquee in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district late on Wednesday.

The accident happened at Halsi Bazar on the state highway when the truck, going to Sikandra in Jamui from Lakhisarai, hit an electric pole and then the roadside marquee during Nakta Manjhi’s grand-daughter’s wedding, police said.

Five members from the bride’s side and three from the groom’s family were killed immediately, assistant superintendent of police Manish Kumar said.

Reports said the truck’s driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle.

Angry residents blocked the Halsi-Sikandra main road near Ambedkar Chowk. Additional police force was deployed on the spot to control the crowd.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

