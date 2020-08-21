e-paper
9 personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad Yadav's security test positive for Covid

9 personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s security test positive for Covid

“Nine security personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad’s security, have tested positive for Covid-19. The security personnel have been removed from their duties,” Dr Umesh Prasad, physician of RJD chief said.

patna Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:21 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
“The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has requested concerned authorities to deploy nine new security personnel,” Dr Umesh Prasad, physician of Lalu Prasad added.
Nine security personnel deployed for the security of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has requested concerned authorities to deploy nine new security personnel,” he added.

