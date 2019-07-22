Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits flood-hit areas as death toll reaches 100

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday directed district magistrates of flood-hit areas to ensure that all flood victims get gratuitous relief and also asked the DMs to airdrop relief material to flood victims in remote areas.

The chief minister, who inspected relief camps at Runi Saidpur in Siatmarhi and at Mirzapur in Darbhanga, took stock of the flood situation in the state and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.

The CM asked the officials at the relief camps to ensure hygiene and cleanliness, especially where food was being prepared for flood victims in community kitchens. He said those relief camps, where more than 700 people are residing, should have two community kitchens.

So far, the toll in floods in the state had reached around 100, across 12 districts.

At the relief camp running at the upgraded middle school in Runi Saidpur , Mirzapur in Darbhanga district, the CM inspected the community kitchens, the food material being used and other aspects of hygiene. He also talked to flood affected persons and enquired about their problems. The CM also asked the officials to ensure that medicines and medicare facilities should be given to sick persons.

At Alinagar in Darbhanga, the CM was joined by RJD MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Putting aside political differences, both the CM and Siddiqui discussed the flood situation and also shared a meal.

Later, the chief minister also visited Katihar where he inspected a relief camp at upgraded middle school at Chandpur in Kadwa block. The CM was accompanied by food and civil supplies minister Madan Sahni, chief secretary Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, disaster management department, Prataya Amrit, and others.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 14:54 IST