e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar govt cancels famous Pitripaksh mela due to Covid-19 crisis

Bihar govt cancels famous Pitripaksh mela due to Covid-19 crisis

Based on the recommendation of the revenue and land reforms department in view of the ongoing lockdown, the Gaya district administration on Wednesday issued a notification to cancel the fair—an annual ritual for people to pay homage and offer food (pind-daan) to their ancestors.

patna Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:31 IST
Subhash Pathak
Subhash Pathak
Hindustan Times, Patna
Earlier, Gaya district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh held a meeting with the management of committee members of Vishnupad Temple and convinced them to discontinue the ritual in view of the health risk due to surge in Covid-19 cases.
Earlier, Gaya district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh held a meeting with the management of committee members of Vishnupad Temple and convinced them to discontinue the ritual in view of the health risk due to surge in Covid-19 cases. (Rajesh Kumar/HT file photo)
         

The famous Pitripaksh Mela at Gaya, scheduled to begin on September 1, will not be held this time owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

Based on the recommendation of the revenue and land reforms department in view of the ongoing lockdown, the Gaya district administration on Wednesday issued a notification to cancel the fair—an annual ritual for people to pay homage and offer food (pind-daan) to their ancestors.

Gaya district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh on Wednesday said the decision to shelve the ritual was taken in view of the state government’s lockdown, which is effective till September 6, and the challenges of maintaining social distancing norms.

Earlier, the district magistrate held a meeting with the management of committee members of Vishnupad Temple and convinced them to discontinue the ritual in view of the health risk due to surge in Covid-19 cases. He also urged the priests to convey the message to devotees, who were planning to attend the ritual.

“It would be highly risky to allow the ritual, as devotees happen to be the vulnerable age group of 60-65 years. Those willing to offer pind-daan may come here after the coronavirus is contained. Moreover, all types of religious activities have been banned due to Covid. Even Vishnupad temple will remain closed till September 6 due to the lockdown,” the district magistrate said.

The Pitripaksh Mela, which is scheduled to be held between September 3 and 17, invites people from all across the world. An estimated 5 lakh people usually visit Gaya to offer homage to their ancestors and catalayse economic activities of the town.

Local legislator and agriculture minister Prem Kumar, however, expressed his reservations over cancellation of the fair and wrote to chief minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to reconsider the government’s decision. Prem Kumar said the priest community (Pandas) and local businessmen were enraged over the decision, as they rested on this fair to earn livelihoods for the entire year.

Justifying the contention of Pandas and local traders, Kumar said that the fair could also be held in a controlled way as all activities in Bihar were limping back to normal after lockdown.

Some local voluntary organisations have also protested the state government’s decision, saying that the temple management committee had already descaled the ritual and less than 50,000 people were expected to arrive in Gaya this time.

tags
top news
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
MP man pedals bicycle for 105 km to take son to exam centre. He has a dream
MP man pedals bicycle for 105 km to take son to exam centre. He has a dream
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In