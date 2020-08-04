Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: JDU’s Sanjay Singh
JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that the state government recommended the case be taken over by the CBI.patna Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:46 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh has said that the government of Bihar has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the reins of the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, according to news agency ANI.
