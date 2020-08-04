e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: JDU’s Sanjay Singh

Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: JDU’s Sanjay Singh

JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that the state government recommended the case be taken over by the CBI.

patna Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant Singh Rajput. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
         

JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh has said that the government of Bihar has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the reins of the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, according to news agency ANI.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue
Ayodhya waits for Ram temple event, Vedic rituals continue
Ram temple event: Auspicious moment will last only 32 seconds
Ram temple event: Auspicious moment will last only 32 seconds
Mumbai rains LIVE: 1 person electrocuted to death in Thane, local train services suspended on some routes
Mumbai rains LIVE: 1 person electrocuted to death in Thane, local train services suspended on some routes
LIVE: At least 40 million children missed out on education worldwide, says UN
LIVE: At least 40 million children missed out on education worldwide, says UN
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In