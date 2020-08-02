e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar police looking for Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, city SP leaves for Mumbai: IG Patna

Bihar police looking for Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate, city SP leaves for Mumbai: IG Patna

Bihar police is looking for Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani to record his statement in the actor’s death case but has failed to locate him so far, a top state police officer said on Sunday.

patna Updated: Aug 02, 2020 15:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Patna
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput(HT file photo)
         

Bihar police is looking for Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani to record his statement in the actor’s death case but has failed to locate him so far, a top state police officer said on Sunday.

Pithani is a creative content manager and flatmate of the late actor who was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Bihar police is looking for Siddharth Pithani to record his statement as he used to stay with the actor.

Efforts to contact Pithani have been futile. He has not come forward before the police...Notice will be served if he does not appear, Inspector General, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Pithani had alleged in an email to Mumbai police two days ago that he was being pressured by Rajput’s family to record a statement against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Pithani had said that he shared a professional relationship with the late actor.

Singh said that IPS officer Vinay Tiwary, who is posted as City SP (Central) Patna, has already left for Mumbai to lead the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had Saturday said, if needed, an IPS officer would be sent to Mumbai to join the investigation.

Pandey had also said that Bihar police team had failed to locate Rhea Chakraborty, whom Rajput’s father has accused of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Rajput’s father has also accused Chakraborty of wrongful confinement of the actor, spiriting away Rs 15 crore from one of his bank accounts, and having him undergo treatment for mental illness without keeping his family informed.

A four-member team is already in Mumbai to probe the Bollywood actors death case after his father K K Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna on July 25, more than a month after his demise. Mumbai police is also parallelly probing the case.

Several political leaders including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi have alleged that Mumbai police was not cooperating with their Patna counterparts in the investigation.

“Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia. So it’s bent on saving all the elements responsible in the case,” the BJP leader had tweeted in Hindi on Saturday, and accused the Mumbai police of creating hurdles before the Bihar police team.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, meanwhile, said the state police team in Mumbai had not yet got any documents from the metropolitan police.

“Apart from the FIR that we have registered, we have nothing. We have not received the inquest report, postmortem report, video footage of the building.....That the investigation moves forward and truth is unravelled is the responsibility of both Mumbai and Bihar police. Sushant’s death is not a simple matter,” he told a TV news channel.

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In