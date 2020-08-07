e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar reports 3,646 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally rises to 71,794

Bihar reports 3,646 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally rises to 71,794

According to the daily bulletin issued by the state government, the number of active cases rose to 25,128 in the state.

patna Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Patna
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Patna, Bihar, Aug 5, 2020.
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Patna, Bihar, Aug 5, 2020. (AP Dube / HT Photo )
         

With 3,646 new Covid-19 cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the tally of coronavirus stands at 71,794, said the state Health Department on Friday.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the state government, the number of active cases rose to 25,128 in the state.

As many as 46,265 patients have been discharged and 400 have died due to the virus in the state, stated the department.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Covid-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In